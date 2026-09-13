Ex-Cardinals Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray Suffers Brutal Injury in Vikings Debut

Kyler Murray’s first game since leaving the Arizona Cardinals has been a nightmare. The 29-year-old exited the game after suffering a brutal head injury against the Green Bay Packers. Murray was making his debut with the Minnesota Vikings.

It happened around the six-minute mark of the first quarter. Murray scrambled in an attempt to convert a 3rd and 7. However, he was sandwiched by Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness and safety Javon Bullard. His helmet came off, and he got crushed by Bullard, who drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback signed with the Vikings after his Cardinals release and won the starting job over J.J. McCarthy.

He spent the previous seven seasons in Arizona after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2021, the only season they made the playoffs.

Kyler Murray Suffers Brutal Injury in Vikings Debut

It’s been a rough outing for Murray, who now faces his former head coach, Jonathan Gannon. Both left the Cardinals in the previous offseason, as Gannon was fired and Murray released.

Gannon ended up taking a defensive coordinator job with the Packers. The former Cardinals coach blitzed Murray on his first dropback, which resulted in an underthrown ball that was intercepted by Packers cornerback Keishawn Nixon.

The Packers led 9-0 over the Vikings at the time of Murray’s injury. The CBS broadcast cut to the former Cardinal, who was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. There will likely be a postgame update on Murray, who will likely be in concussion protocol.

Cardinals QB Situation

Meanwhile, the Cardinals elected to keep Jacoby Brissett under center despite a change in head coach. The Cardinals quarterback has looked solid in his first game under new head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Through three drives, Brissett has completed 12 of 15 passes for 120 yards. Arizona has scored 10 points on the Los Angeles Chargers and hasn’t punted once yet. It remains to be seen if this offense will hold up throughout the year, but the early returns are encouraging.