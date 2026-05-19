Cardinals Mike LaFleur, Michael Wilson Comment on Jacoby Brissett Missing OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals were without presumed starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett as OTAs kicked off on Monday. This comes as Brissett continues to hold out, looking for a new contract.
It’s the first OTAs that Mike LaFleur has run as a head coach, and the Brissett situation is hanging over it. So, for the time being, it’s the “same as where we were a few weeks ago.” Beyond that, LaFleur was hesitant to say much more on his holdout.
“It’s not mandatory, right? Like I have said with Jacoby and all veterans I’ve ever been around, they’ve played football,” LaFleur said. “The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. Not just rookies, but the second- and third-year guys. (Jacoby) has played a lot of football. He’s done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically, it’s just a little different verbiage. It’s the flip stuff, the speed of the game — if a rookie isn’t here, you’re like ‘Oh crap.’ Because it takes a minute.”
One person who was effusive in his praise of Brissett was wide receiver Michael Wilson. A year ago, with Brissett as the primary starter for the Cardinals, he had a breakout season. Now, he feels a certain amount of loyalty to his quarterback.
“Words can’t describe how I feel about playing with Jacoby,” Wilson said. “The organization is going to keep going, the train is going to keep going. I’m not going to hold anything against Jacoby because he’s trying to figure out his situation … but it’s business as usual.”
Jacoby Brissett is Looking for More Security on His Contract with the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals moved on from former first-overall pick Kyler Murray amid an injury-filled 2025 season. In his place, Jacoby Brissett took over as the team’s primary starting quarterback.
Now, Brissett is heading into the final season of his contract with the Cardinals. He’s set to make $9.06 million, but only $1.5 million of that is guaranteed. So, he wants a new deal and believes that he has the leverage to hold out.
Also on the roster for the Cardinals are Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck, and Kedon Slovis. Minshew does have starting experience in the NFL, while there is excitement about what third-round pick Beck could develop into. Still, figuring out Brissett’s contract will be very important for Arizona.
The Cardinals Still Expect Brissett to be Their Starting Quarterback
There is no doubt that having Jacoby Brissett away from the team isn’t ideal for the Cardinals. Despite that, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss recently reported that it’s still their intention for him to be their starting quarterback.
“I’ve been told that, as of now, Jacoby Brissett is QB1, despite him holding out for a new contract,” Weinfuss said. “A source told me that he has been made aware of that, and that discussions between the team and Brissett are ongoing, just like Brissett’s holdout.”
That’s the Cardinals’ plan as of now. Plans can change quickly in the NFL, though, and there is an opportunity for those other quarterbacks now that OTAs are underway.
Cardinals Mike LaFleur, Michael Wilson Comment on Jacoby Brissett Missing OTAs