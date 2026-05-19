Cardinals Mike LaFleur, Michael Wilson Comment on Jacoby Brissett Missing OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals were without presumed starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett as OTAs kicked off on Monday. This comes as Brissett continues to hold out, looking for a new contract.

It’s the first OTAs that Mike LaFleur has run as a head coach, and the Brissett situation is hanging over it. So, for the time being, it’s the “same as where we were a few weeks ago.” Beyond that, LaFleur was hesitant to say much more on his holdout.

“It’s not mandatory, right? Like I have said with Jacoby and all veterans I’ve ever been around, they’ve played football,” LaFleur said. “The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. Not just rookies, but the second- and third-year guys. (Jacoby) has played a lot of football. He’s done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically, it’s just a little different verbiage. It’s the flip stuff, the speed of the game — if a rookie isn’t here, you’re like ‘Oh crap.’ Because it takes a minute.”

One person who was effusive in his praise of Brissett was wide receiver Michael Wilson. A year ago, with Brissett as the primary starter for the Cardinals, he had a breakout season. Now, he feels a certain amount of loyalty to his quarterback.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about playing with Jacoby,” Wilson said. “The organization is going to keep going, the train is going to keep going. I’m not going to hold anything against Jacoby because he’s trying to figure out his situation … but it’s business as usual.”