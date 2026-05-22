Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Sends Blunt Message to Marvin Harrison Jr.

After drafting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the young Arizona Cardinal is still looking to put it all together.

Last year was a season marred in injuries and inconsistent play for Harrison, but Hall of Famer and Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald thinks big things are in store for the young receiver. He shared his thoughts on Harrison Jr. during the latest In the Bayou podcast episode.

“Marv definitely had all the skills and ability. I’m really looking for him in year three to breakout and take over,” said Fitzgerald.

“I know he’s been putting the work in. The guy works tirelessly. I hear from people in the facility that he’s in there all day. He really wants to be great, and I’m excited about the Cardinals. I think they’re going to surprise some people.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. Looking to Rebound in 2026

Harrison enjoyed a promising rookie season after racking up 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. But 2025 was a much different story, where injuries limited him to just 12 games in which he notched 41 catches for 608 yards and four scores.

“Obviously, been a mental battle,” Harrison said after the season. “I never really dealt with injuries before. Obviously, appendix, I can’t really control that one at all. It just kind of happened at a bad time, and then to injure both your heels is unfortunate as well, but that’s just kind of how things work sometimes, but you got to keep pushing forward.”

It was clear that 2025 didn’t go according to plan for Harrison, who faces high expectations not only because of his draft spot, but also his family name. He’s hoping that the worst is behind him.

He was drafted fourth overall for a reason, and Fitzgerald, and the Cardinals organization think his best is still yet to come. With a healthy 2026 season, year three could be the breakout that Harrison needs.

Cardinals Still Have Issues Aplenty to Sort Out Ahead of the Season

Meanwhile, Harrison’s running mate Michael Wilson is looking for a new contract extension after his breakout season in 2025. He had 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and 7 touchdowns during Harrison’s injury-plagued year. Now, he’s looking to cash in.

“Truthfully, that whole situation isn’t going to dictate my offseason. That’s not something that I want to show up to the building with on my mind,” Wilson said. “I don’t want that to affect how I show up every single day, because ultimately that stuff is going to take care of itself. What I did last year, I can’t change. That’s my resume. That’s what we’re going off of. But as soon as Week 1 starts … that stuff doesn’t matter. What I did last year doesn’t matter. So, I need to do what I need to make sure I’m taking care of what I can.”

The Cardinals still have other pressing issues to resolve as well, including starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s holdout, and edge rusher Josh Sweat’s apparent displeasure. Time will tell how many of these issues get resolved before training camp.