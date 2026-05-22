Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Shared Where He Stands on Contract Extension

In his third NFL season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson had a breakout year. Now, he’s looking forward to his future and a possible contract extension with the Cardinals.

Wilson knows that there is a broader conversation surrounding him as it relates to that extension. At the same time, he doesn’t want it to completely dictate his offseason, as he recently explained with OTAs underway.

“Truthfully, that whole situation isn’t going to dictate my offseason. That’s not something that I want to show up to the building with on my mind,” Wilson said. “I don’t want that to affect how I show up every single day, because ultimately that stuff is going to take care of itself. What I did last year, I can’t change. That’s my resume. That’s what we’re going off of. But as soon as Week 1 starts … that stuff doesn’t matter. What I did last year doesn’t matter. So, I need to do what I need to make sure I’m taking care of what I can.”

Michael Wilson Became a Star at Wide Receiver for the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals took Michael Wilson in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he could find a way to develop and make an impact on the team.

Almost right away, Wilson was able to be a contributor. In each of his first two seasons, he had better than 500 yards receiving, and a total of 7 touchdowns. That was solid production from what they had expected out of Wilson. However, the Cardinals got a completely new player in 2025, as he nearly doubled his career marks.

Wilson had 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2025. That’s 12.9 yards per reception.

That explosion for Wilson coincided with a difficult season for Marvin Harrison Jr. Battling injuries, Harrison only had 41 receptions for 608 yards and 4 touchdowns. Still, he has the potential to be one of the best receivers in football, and Wilson’s breakout allows Cardinals fans to dream about both players at full strength.

Add to that the Cardinals selecting Jeremiyah Love in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the hype around him, and it looks like Arizona has a young core of skill players to be excited about.

Michael Wilson Praised Jacoby Brissett Amid Contract Dispute

Michael Wilson had his breakout season with Jacoby Brissett as the primary starting quarterback for the Cardinals. Now, Brissett is in his own contract dispute with the team, and is sitting out while he gets that settled.

Wilson was asked about the holdout recently. He had nothing but praise for his quarterback.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about playing with Jacoby,” Wilson said. “The organization is going to keep going, the train is going to keep going. I’m not going to hold anything against Jacoby because he’s trying to figure out his situation … but it’s business as usual.”

As of now, both players are looking for new contracts with the Cardinals. How that ends up working out is up in the air, but when they were playing together they clearly did make for one of the best connections in football.