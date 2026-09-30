Veteran Quarterback Mac Jones Floated as Potential Trade Target for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are days away from taking on the New York Giants in a crucial week four matchup.

While quarterback play hasn’t been an overt concern in two of the three games this season, questions remain about the direction the franchise is heading at the position.

Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and backup Gardner Minshew II are in contract years. Rookie Carson Beck is probable to receive starts this season, but still remains unproven.

Does this leave the door open for future moves at the position?

Cardinals in Market for Another Quarterback?

Where can the Cardinals turn with an uncertain future at the position at the horizon?

Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) suggests that veteran Mac Jones is an option for Arizona via the trade block.

Jones, 28, is on his third team (San Francisco 49ers) after a promising start with the New England Patriots went awry. The Alabama alum went 8-5 in relief of starting QB Brock Purdy last season. Jones is an intriguing option for the Cardinals, as he is decisive, accurate, and a strong processor in a similar vein of Brissett.

He is also younger and presents an opportunity for head coach Mike LaFleur to build around a pair of intriguing options.

While kicking the tires on a trade is intriguing, there are many reasons to pause on consideration.

Why Jones Trade Doesn’t Make Sense for Arizona

The clearest reasoning behind the Cardinals not entertaining a trade is clear. This resides in San Francisco’s likely asking price, which is a future second round draft selection. This is an awfully rich commitment to acquire a quarterback that will demand a sizable contract come March.

This would inherently mean that the Cardinals would need to find trade partners for Brissett and Minshew. Trading away two veterans on expiring contracts isn’t unheard of, but it is a challenge.

The thought of bringing jones to the Cardinals organization isn’t quite as viable when considering Beck, as well as a possible quarterback in the 2027 draft. Beyond this, the 49ers aiding the Cardinals in the immediate future makes no tactical sense for themselves.

Jones is a fascinating schematic fit alongside LaFleur. He is a proven commodity at the NFL level. There’s little doubt that the Cardinals’ receiving weapons would be fed downfield under his watch.

Despite this, there are too many areas that push against the idea of the Cardinals being a legitimate suitor for Jones.

The trade deadline is roughly five weeks away, so a deal would need to come about relatively soon. However, the focus might eventually focus on selling away key defensive players, or buying upside talent on both sides of the ball.

Until then, Arizona’s season rages on. The Cardinals are taking on the New York Giants on Sunday in a very winnable week four duel.