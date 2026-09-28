Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 3-Game Stat Line Is Becoming Impossible To Ignore

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a disappointment through his first two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. That trend hasn’t stopped. Through three weeks, Harrison has four catches and 73 yards on nine targets and zero touchdowns.

However, Harrison recorded three catches on five targets for a solid 40 yards in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That could give fans who still believe Harrison can turn his fortunes around some hope.

But it doesn’t negate the fact that Harrison has collectively underachieved. If there is any silver lining, it’s that Harrison has at least shown the potential to be a deep threat this season, with 18.3 yards per reception. Two of his four receptions in 2026 have gone for at least 19 yards.

That said, his catch percentage sits at just 44.4 percent, and he has never caught over 56.2 percent of his targets in a single season. Harrison isn’t even the second-most productive receiver on the Cardinals at the moment. That honor belongs to Kendrick Bourne, who has 12 catches and 108 yards on 14 targets.

Marvin Harrison Is A Weak Link In An Otherwise Dynamic Pass-Catching Unit

Tight end Trey McBride and receiver Michael Wilson picked up where they left off last season. McBride is one of the best in the game, and he has 26 receptions and 211 yards on 34 targets. McBride also has two touchdown receptions.

Wilson broke out in 2025 when he finished the year with 78 catches, 1,006 yards, and seven touchdowns on 126 targets. He has hauled in 18 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown across 31 targets.

With running back Jeremiyah Love showing flashes of brilliance and taking over the backfield in Sunday’s loss, he could give the passing game even more opportunities as opposing defenses start to key on him. That is good news for McBride and Wilson, and Harrison can join the fray if he gets it together.

There is also hope in Harrison’s performance on Sunday, which was by far his best of this young season. It coincided with Love’s big game. The next few matchups will give fans more clarity on whether Harrison can finally turn things around for good.

Cardinals Offense May Be Hard To Stop If Harrison Figures Things Out

In Weeks 1 and 3, the Cardinals offense showed what kind of damage it could inflict. Therefore, if Harrison strings together a few more solid games with the Cardinals, he will do more than change his own narrative.

Defenses would have to account for an even better group of pass catchers and Jeremiyah Love. That could keep the Cardinals in more games this season, especially as their own defense has had more than its fair share of issues after three games.

This doesn’t mean a Cardinals team that has been a weak link in the NFC West will suddenly get relevant. But they will keep games interesting. They did that in Week 3 when Harrison enjoyed a decent game, and Love forged his best outing so far in the NFL.

That trend can continue, but Harrison must find a way to get consistent and stay consistent. Things will get interesting for Harrison in Week 4 and beyond as he keeps looking to turn his 2026 season around.