Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Statement Amid Mounting Criticism

Through two weeks in the 2026 season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has one catch for 33 yards on four targets. His production and effort have been a talking point surrounding the team.

“It’s a social media narrative,” Harrison told PHNX’s Bo Brack. “I see everything. I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t see anything. You get told to block out the noise and not pay attention to it.”

The noise surrounding Harrison has gotten louder after being held to no catches for the first time in his career in a 31-7 rout by the Seattle Seahawks. His route-running and effort in run blocking have drawn criticism.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. There are platforms to speak your mind. It’s OK with me. I’m worried about my team, my process, and helping this team win.”

Those sentiments are similar to what he said before the season started.

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Responds to Criticisms After 0-Catch Game

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s career has been under a microscope from the minute the Cardinals selected him No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered the league with lofty expectations after a decorated career at Ohio State University. However, the results haven’t translated yet.

The Cardinals’ passing game was grounded by the Seahawks in their Week 2 loss. The protection couldn’t hold up against Seattle’s pass rush, which scuttled potential shot plays for Harrison.

“It’s the combination of a lot of things,” said Harrison. “For my route tree, getting down the field, you need a lot of things to go right.

“You need the right coverage, you need the protection to hold up, you need me running a great route, you need Jacoby to make the right pass and make the right read. It’s never one person’s fault for anybody’s success or lack thereof.”

Harrison isn’t worried about the outside criticisms. He’s focused on his weekly processes and work on getting better. His confidence isn’t dependent on his stat line, but rather the preparation put into each game.

“Stick to my process. Don’t change anything I’ve been doing. Continue to work hard day in and day out.”

The question for the third-year receiver is: will that translate into things that help the Cardinals win football games?

Cardinals Defend Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s performances are becoming a weekly talking point. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett spoke about Harrison’s no-catch game against Seattle.

Brissett spoke about the difficulty of blocking out outside noise, especially as a young player, and the frustration of not being able to get him a ball.

“I told him, the frustration you have, I have the same,” said Brissett in his September 23 press briefing with the media. “I don’t want you going out of the game with zero catches. That’s not fair to you.”

With Harrison not being a significant factor in the offense, the criticism will likely continue to mount for the third-year receiver. His next game against the San Francisco 49ers could either change or continue to feed the narrative.