Going into his third NFL season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is hoping to take a major leap forward. He just has to get healthy first.

In 2025, injuries marred Harrison’s season. Heel injuries and a concussion would cost him five games, and now he has shared an injury update as he tries to get back to full health for next season.

“I guess it’s an ongoing process still,” Harrison said.

That’s obviously not what Cardinals fans want to hear from Harrison. Having him back and completely healthy already would be ideal. Luckily, he doesn’t think those injuries from a season ago will bleed into the regular season.

“I don’t think it’s going to linger into next season, for sure,” Harrison said. “The thing with your feet, you use them all the time. That makes the process take probably a little longer than maybe usually. But, obviously, it’s definitely nothing that prevents me from anything at the moment. I go 100%. I’m still out there doing everything I normally would do, but yeah, it’s just like an ongoing process for sure.”

2025 Was a Frustrating Season for Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick. The two-time All-American at Ohio State rewarded the Cardinals with a promising 62 reception, 885 yard, and 8 touchdown season.

However, those injuries stacked up in 2025. In Week 6, he would suffer a concussion. After Week 10, he suffered from appendicitis. Then, in Week 13, it was a heel injury. Once Week 16 came around, it was an injury to his other heel. Harrison only played 12 games in the end, and his numbers were down across the board as a result. That’s despite his yards per reception and yards per target being slightly up.

“It sucks not playing,” Harrison said. “I’ve never not played. So, staying on the sideline, I mean, that definitely sucked for almost half the year basically. So I wouldn’t say light a fire, it just one makes you appreciate the game more. You want to be out there, you want to be with your teammates, want to compete, you want to win, but I definitely learned a lot from not being able to play.”

The hope for Harrison is to avoid any issues like he did a season ago. So, avoiding injuries is his focus at this point.

“I feel like if I’m out there, everything else is going to take care of itself,” he said. “So, just doing the best I can to make sure my body’s right week in and week out.”

Larry Fitzgerald Sent a Blunt Message to Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals and Marvin Harrison Jr. would both like him to take a major leap in his third NFL season. Certainly, there’s still plenty of reason to believe in him when he’s healthy. Even franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald believes in him.

“Marv definitely had all the skills and ability. I’m really looking for him in year three to breakout and take over,” Fitzgerald said.

Besides staying healthy, Fitzgerald knows it’s going to take one major thing from Harrison to get there. He needs to keep working.

“I know he’s been putting the work in,” Fitzgerald said. “The guy works tirelessly. I hear from people in the facility that he’s in there all day. He really wants to be great, and I’m excited about the Cardinals. I think they’re going to surprise some people.”