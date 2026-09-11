Mike LaFleur Makes Final Call on Key Cardinals Players Before Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals are two days out from opening up the 2026 regular season.

Arizona is traveling to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The team is heading into the year with incredibly low expectations, but are bringing a talented offense into the fold at the same time.

Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur is also dealing with making verdicts on key players on the roster on the injury front. The 38-year-old handed out the final verdict on three stars on Friday morning.

LaFleur Reveals Final Status of Key Cardinals

The first-year coach make a somewhat surprising move by ruling three players out ahead of the game prior to game day.

LaFleur ruled guard Isaiah Adams, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and cornerback Garrett Williams out in his Friday morning presser (Josh Weinfuss).

All three players are entering the year with high hopes, but are coming back from a myriad of ailments. Follow what this means for the Cardinals in week one below.

What This Means for Arizona’s Week One Game