Mike LaFleur Gives Promising Garrett Williams Update Ahead of Cardinals’ Week 3 Clash

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is heading into his third career game pacing the sideline on Sunday.

The Cardinals are facing yet another intra-division test, this time in a road battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco is coming into the game as definitive favorites. However, Arizona is potentially ready to re-introduce a key player on the defense in aid of their cause. Read more on what coach LaFleur had to say about the status of Garrett Williams below.

LaFleur Gets Honest on Williams’ Status

The 39-year-old head coach kept the door open for the star cornerback to make a return on Sunday – as of his Sept. 25 press conference (Donnie Druin).

Williams is trending towards a “questionable” listing ahead of week three, which is the most encouraging sign of his process yet. The Syracuse product is less than 300 days removed from rupturing his achilles. The injury is the second major one he has come back from in a less than five year span, with the quick turnaround serving as a reason for optimism amongst Arizona fans.

LaFleur and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis need all the reinforcements they can get within the secondary. This is in lieu of starting CB Will Johnson slotting in on injured reserve due to a neck injury. The Cardinals are relying on a group of Denzel Burke, Kei’Trel Clark, and Starling Thomas V at the moment.

Reintroducing Williams into the lineup creates more flexibility for Rallis, as the former third-round pick can play the slot and boundary.

Outside of Williams, LaFleur is skeptical on the status of DL Roy Lopez as well. The starting defensive tackle is in his second stint with the Cardinals, earning a starting spot on the line over the offseason. Lopez managed to play in week two after working through an injury, making his status this week more interesting.

NOTE: Burke is working on the outside in Friday’s practice (Theo Mackie), which is a positive sign for Williams’ status.

Arizona’s Response to Seattle Loss Crucial

The 31-7 drubbing at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was something of a gut-punch to the Cardinals.

Through this, the team must respond positively in a challenging road trip to Santa Clara, California.

LaFleur seems to believe his team is taking the loss in stride, for what it’s worth. While Arizona is facing an uphill climb to take down the 49ers, the team has a capacity to put together a complete performance.

This capacity is going to be tested on Sunday, as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is seemingly taking another step forward as a star. This will directly challenge Williams, as well as Arizona’s secondary, despite the 49ers dealing with a revolving door at receiver.

Week three will be an incredible litmus test for this roster, while also serving as a barometer for LaFleur’s leadership. Time will tell just how much the Cardinals respond to a crushing week two result.

The Cardinals and 49ers are kicking off on Sept. 27 at 1:05 P.M. AZT.