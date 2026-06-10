Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shares Level of Concern for Josh Sweat

After skipping OTAs, Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has returned for Mandatory Minicamp. Still, whether or not he’ll be traded is hanging over the team, especially as he did not take part in team activities despite reporting.
Despite that, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dismissed any concerns about Sweat. Instead, he made it clear that this isn’t injury related, and more to do with his own policy for when players report.
“The situation is, again, he hasn’t practiced,” LaFleur said. “I’m not going to put a guy out on the field that hasn’t been out there to prep. That’s what Phase One and Phase Two are for, to get guys ready for Phase Three. Josh has always done this. Josh has always had his own program and he’s not the first guy on any team I’ve been a part of that’s been a part of that. In San Francisco, L.A., we’ve always had guys that were kind of like that and that’s OK. The one thing that you know about Josh is when he’s not in this building, he’s working and I think that shows when he gets out there on the field.”
LaFleur would add to that, explaining that if it were up to Sweat, he’d be practicing. So, there’s no reason to worry.
“If Josh could, he would right now,” LaFleur said. “He’s in a good spot. He looks good, looks really good. I had a good conversation with him. I’m not worried about Josh Sweat at all. It’s not injury related. He hasn’t been here,” the head coach added. “When guys get here in Phase 1 on Day 1, we don’t practice. Why am I going to do that to another guy? That seems negligent on my part.”
Why Josh Sweat Wants a Trade from the Arizona Cardinals
When Josh Sweat signed with the Arizona Cardinals, he did so to play for Jonathan Gannon. The two had been together with the Philadelphia Eagles when Gannon was the defensive coordinator there, and Sweat had some of his best seasons.
Then, Gannon got fired during Sweat’s first season with Arizona. Even without a change at defensive coordinator, Sweat feels like he signed up for something else.
Today, Gannon is the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. That led to some rumors that the Packers may be interested in trading for Sweat. However, those have been shot down recently, and then shot down entirely, with the caveat that they could kick back up at some point in the future.
ESPN Insider Names Josh Sweat as a Trade Deadline Candidate
Josh Sweat has returned to the Arizona Cardinals. That might not be a long-term fit, though, despite three years remaining on his contract. So, it raised a few eyebrows when ESPN insider Dan Graziano listed Sweat as a potential trade deadline candidate.
“Sweat is staying away from Arizona’s offseason program and letting it be known he’s not happy there. An acquiring team would take on a guaranteed $17 million in 2027 compensation for Sweat, and none of the remaining years or money on his contract is guaranteed after that. That’s a good deal for a player such as Sweat and should result in decent outside interest,” Graziano wrote.
“The Cardinals would take on about $22 million in dead money ($5.505 million this year, $16.515 million next year) if they dealt him, which isn’t a ton in today’s market but means the acquiring team would probably have to make it worth their while with the compensation. New England and Dallas would make a lot of sense if Sweat were to be available.”
For now, though, Sweat is an Arizona Cardinal, and LaFleur is confident that they’re getting on the same page.
Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shares Level of Concern for Josh Sweat