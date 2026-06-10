Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shares Level of Concern for Josh Sweat

After skipping OTAs, Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has returned for Mandatory Minicamp. Still, whether or not he’ll be traded is hanging over the team, especially as he did not take part in team activities despite reporting.

Despite that, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dismissed any concerns about Sweat. Instead, he made it clear that this isn’t injury related, and more to do with his own policy for when players report.

“The situation is, again, he hasn’t practiced,” LaFleur said. “I’m not going to put a guy out on the field that hasn’t been out there to prep. That’s what Phase One and Phase Two are for, to get guys ready for Phase Three. Josh has always done this. Josh has always had his own program and he’s not the first guy on any team I’ve been a part of that’s been a part of that. In San Francisco, L.A., we’ve always had guys that were kind of like that and that’s OK. The one thing that you know about Josh is when he’s not in this building, he’s working and I think that shows when he gets out there on the field.”

LaFleur would add to that, explaining that if it were up to Sweat, he’d be practicing. So, there’s no reason to worry.

“If Josh could, he would right now,” LaFleur said. “He’s in a good spot. He looks good, looks really good. I had a good conversation with him. I’m not worried about Josh Sweat at all. It’s not injury related. He hasn’t been here,” the head coach added. “When guys get here in Phase 1 on Day 1, we don’t practice. Why am I going to do that to another guy? That seems negligent on my part.”