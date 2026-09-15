Cardinals HC Makes Marvin Harrison Jr. Statement After 1-Catch Game

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t much of a factor in his first game of the year, catching just one of his three targets for 33 yards in Arizona’s 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Mike LaFleur downplayed Harrison’s statistics for the game.

“I wouldn’t look too much into the targets and all of that stuff,” LaFleur told PHNX’s Bo Brack. “It’s just how the game unfolded. We’re always going to do what we think is best in terms of putting our players in position to be successful. That made sense against the coverages and schemes we’re going against.”

Ultimately, the target shares went mostly to players who thrive in the middle of the field. All-Pro tight end Trey McBride got 13 targets, slot receiver Kendrick Bourne got eight, and fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson got seven.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Impressive Catch vs. Chargers

It’s worth noting that while Marvin Harrison Jr. hauled in just one pass, it was one heck of a catch. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped a throw in the bucket to the third-year receiver along the sideline for a 33-yard completion in the third quarter.

“That was a huge play, and it was a great throw,” said LaFleur. “To get that ball up and down the sideline, that just looked right.”

The catch started another deep drive by the Cardinals offense. However, it was another drive that bogged down in the red zone. Chad Ryland converted a 34-yard field goal that put Arizona up 16-7 at the time.

It would give Arizona enough points to win the game, as the Cardinals’ defense held the Chargers to 14 points.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Outlook in Year 3

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s career has been under a microscope since the Cardinals took him No. 4 overall. Harrison hasn’t quite taken the leap to being a game-breaking receiver as expected.

The 24-year-old has a fifth-year option decision that will come into play in the next offseason. So far, he hasn’t produced like someone deserving of that. But there are also 16 games left in the season for him to prove otherwise.

As head coach Mike LaFleur indicated, coverages dictated that the Cardinals attack the middle of the field, which is not Harrison’s specialty. Instead, the primary share of the targets went to Trey McBride, Kendrick Bourne, and Michael Wilson. 28 of Jacoby Brissett’s 37 passes went their way.

In the case of Wilson, the Cardinals already showed where he fits. The fourth-year receiver recently signed a three-year extension to stay in Arizona. The question for Harrison is: can he convince the organization that he’s just as important?