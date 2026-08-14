Cardinals’ New Head Coach Delivering Encouraging Early Returns

The Arizona Cardinals were more than ready to bring back Jonathan Gannon for a fourth season as head coach in 2026.

All he had to do was win a game or two in the latter half of last season and the poor record would have been chocked up to injuries, and Gannon’s reign would have continued.

But Arizona ended the year on a nine-game losing streak and Gannon lost his job – which may be one of the more fortuitous outcomes the franchise has seen in years.

Mike LaFleur was the resulting hire, and even though the first-time head coach has yet to roam the sideline for his first regular season contest, the early returns are encouraging.

The Cardinals defeated the Raiders, 27-14, in their second preseason game on Thursday, and the offense was the story.

The quarterbacks combined to complete 15-of-15 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and the receivers were running open at nearly every turn.

One of the more impressive play-calls was a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Marvin Harrison, Jr., who hit full speed on a crossing route despite the little vertical space remaining on the field.

At 6-foot-4, it takes Harrison longer to gear up than it does a shiftier receiver, and LaFleur expertly maximized his strengths on the play, which is something that wasn’t always done earlier in Harrison, Jr.’s career.

LaFleur Pressing All the Right Buttons

On the surface, this all doesn’t mean too much, because defenses play base during the exhibition slate and don’t really blitz. But it’s hard not to be impressed by LaFleur’s route combinations and overall command of the offensive plan.

Throughout the preseason and training camp, the Cardinals pass-catchers have been schemed open a lot, and that’s something that seemed to rarely happen with Drew Petzing in charge the past three seasons.

LaFleur has spent ample time with both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, and while commenting on their coaching trees has kind of jumped the shark, that influence is noticeable as Arizona begins to implement its new offensive system.

The Cardinals don’t have the quarterback or defense to make a true playoff run in 2026, but LaFleur can begin to lay the groundwork for a long stay in the desert.

He is already the most charismatic and transparent head coach the Cardinals have had since Bruce Arians, which is nice because the organization can use all the positive PR it can get after years of on-field struggles and off-field turmoil.

While the injury news itself was unfortunate, it was refreshing to hear LaFleur confirm postgame that second-round pick Chase Bisontis is dealing with a serious MCL or ACL issue.

Gannon would never have been so forthright, which is one reason he never seemed to connect with the Cardinals fanbase at a deeper level.

LaFleur Can Lay Groundwork in 2026

Like every other head coach, LaFleur’s stint in Arizona will eventually come down to wins and losses, but it’s hard to envision a more perfect start to his tenure.

The offensive installation looks seamless, the head coach is engaged with the media, and either Carson Beck or a 2027 draft pick should conceivably give LaFleur a quarterback to build around in ensuing years.

The regular season is less than a month away now, and there are still going to be many more losses than wins in 2026, but LaFleur is giving hope for a more fruitful future.