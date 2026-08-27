Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shares Update on Josh Sweat Amid Return From PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals activated Josh Sweat from the PUP List on Monday. The hope is that he’ll be able to provide a boost to their pass rush, but to do that, he’ll need to be ready to go before the regular season starts.

Sweat had initially been put on the PUP List at the start of Training Camp in July. He was dealing with a knee injury at the time and missed voluntary workouts with the Cardinals. While he had been at Mandatory Minicamp in June, he didn’t participate in practice at the time. Luckily, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur shared on Wednesday that he’s “right on schedule” after being activated.

“It was great to have him out there. When you get some of those pieces out there, you can feel it with the other guys, too. They were happy to see him,” LaFleur said. “It’s according to plan. It’s right on schedule in terms of when he was going to get out there.”

Since getting activated, Sweat has largely been doing individual work to ramp up, rather than being overly active in team drills. That continued on Wednesday during joint practice with the Green Bay Packers before their preseason game on Friday.

That preseason game on Friday is going to be the only opportunity for Sweat to get work in game action before the start of the regular season. Still, it seems unlikely that the Cardinals would want to risk an injury if he isn’t ready to go.

Arizona Cardinals Players React to Josh Sweat Returning

Josh Sweat is going to be an important presence on the field for the Arizona Cardinals this season. In particular, if he’s going to have an impact on the defensive side of the ball, then the Cardinals’ outlook on defense is going to be in a much better place, and the players know that.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen him out in his uniform. It was refreshing for us,” tight end Trey McBride said Monday. “Eager to see him get going. He’s obviously a tremendous player. He’s a guy who’s been in this league for a long time and had a lot of success. To have him back on the field is going to be huge for us.”

That’s important for the Cardinals. It’s also important to have a player who the defense likes playing with and makes the players around him better on the field.