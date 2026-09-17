Cardinals Get Major Myles Garrett Injury News Before Rams Week 6 Clash

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. One subplot could be Myles Garrett’s status for the game, as the Rams just placed the star pass rusher on injured reserve with a designation to return, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Garrett will undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure to address an issue that’s been bugging him in camp. The Rams are coming off a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which the reigning Defensive Player of the Year did not record a tackle or sack.

Since Garrett is on injured reserve, the earliest he could return is in Week 6. The Cardinals will travel to SoFi Stadium for the second time this season to take on the Rams. Arizona is hoping for a similar outcome to their first trip to Inglewood.

Myles Garrett Injury Adds Extra Intrigue to Cardinals vs. Rams Week 6 Matchup

The Myles Garrett trade put the Rams in Super Bowl favorite status in a stacked NFC West division. With the Super Bowl being hosted at SoFi Stadium for the second time in six seasons, Los Angeles is in a “Super Bowl or bust” mentality for this season.

Linebacker and team captain Mack Wilson Sr. best summed up the Cardinals’ reaction to the trade. Wilson said, “They got to deal with us,” when the media asked him about it.

That is true, as the Cardinals play the Rams twice a year. Arizona is hoping to make enough progress in their first year under new head coach Mike LaFleur to give the Rams something to deal with.

All eyes will be on Garrett once he’s recovered enough to begin practicing. The Cardinals will certainly be paying attention to the injury report if he does practice that week. And if he isn’t ready to play, Arizona won’t feel too sorry for their divisional foe.

Mike LaFleur Faces Old Team in Week 6

LaFleur has already returned to the stadium where he once called home this year. It also marked the site of his first-ever win as an NFL head coach, after the Cardinals dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 in Week 1.

However, this game against the Rams will have extra meaning. The Cardinals’ head coach was previously their offensive coordinator before taking his current job.

LaFleur is obviously not thinking about this game, as there are four games between now and then. His focus this week is on a common divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks.

They’ll then play the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions before returning to SoFi Stadium in Week 6.