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New Free Agent Addition Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to facing the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A new addition has been labeled as the Arizona Cardinals‘ biggest bust candidate for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently predicted every team’s biggest potential bust for the ’26 campaign, and running back Tyler Allgeier was the pick for the Cardinals.

Tyler Allgeier Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Moton pointed to Arizona’s depth in the backfield, along with Allgeier’s lack of pass-catching proficiency as reasons for his selection.

“The Arizona Cardinals buried Tyler Allgeier on their depth chart just a month after they signed him to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. With the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Arizona selected Jeremiyah Love, who’s set to make the most cash among running backs this year, per Spotrac,” Moton wrote.

“Even if Love doesn’t see the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield, Arizona will likely be in catch-up mode for most of the campaign. If the Cardinals chase leads in most of their games, they’ll have to rely on the passing game to keep pace with opponents, which would limit the ground attack. … Allgeier hasn’t caught more than 18 passes in any of his four seasons. So, unless Arizona has leads to protect, he’ll be an afterthought in the run game.”

Allgeier tallied 143 carries for 514 yards and eight touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Could the Arizona Cardinals Look to Trade Tyler Allgeier?

Tyler Allgeier

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Given the depth that Arizona has in the backfield, Allgeier has already been mentioned as a potential traded candidate by ESPN’s Ben Solak before even playing a single snap for the Cardinals.

“With the drafting of Love, Allgeier becomes an interesting trade candidate. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving is out for the summer and potentially into the fall with lingering shoulder issues. And the Jaguars’ RB room, featuring Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., is still mighty thin,” Solak wrote.

“If the Cardinals want to trade Allgeier, despite signing him to a multiyear free agent contract just months ago, they should have suitors.”

To this point there has been no indication that the Cardinals are interested in trying to trade Allgeier just months after signing him to a two-year deal, but if he sputters out of the gate or loses ground on the depth chart, it’s certainly something that Arizona could consider.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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New Free Agent Addition Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

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