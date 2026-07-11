New Free Agent Addition Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

A new addition has been labeled as the Arizona Cardinals‘ biggest bust candidate for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently predicted every team’s biggest potential bust for the ’26 campaign, and running back Tyler Allgeier was the pick for the Cardinals.

Tyler Allgeier Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

Moton pointed to Arizona’s depth in the backfield, along with Allgeier’s lack of pass-catching proficiency as reasons for his selection.

“The Arizona Cardinals buried Tyler Allgeier on their depth chart just a month after they signed him to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. With the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Arizona selected Jeremiyah Love, who’s set to make the most cash among running backs this year, per Spotrac,” Moton wrote.