New Free Agent Addition Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

A new addition has been labeled as the Arizona Cardinals‘ biggest bust candidate for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently predicted every team’s biggest potential bust for the ’26 campaign, and running back Tyler Allgeier was the pick for the Cardinals.
Tyler Allgeier Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026
Moton pointed to Arizona’s depth in the backfield, along with Allgeier’s lack of pass-catching proficiency as reasons for his selection.
“The Arizona Cardinals buried Tyler Allgeier on their depth chart just a month after they signed him to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. With the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Arizona selected Jeremiyah Love, who’s set to make the most cash among running backs this year, per Spotrac,” Moton wrote.
“Even if Love doesn’t see the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield, Arizona will likely be in catch-up mode for most of the campaign. If the Cardinals chase leads in most of their games, they’ll have to rely on the passing game to keep pace with opponents, which would limit the ground attack. … Allgeier hasn’t caught more than 18 passes in any of his four seasons. So, unless Arizona has leads to protect, he’ll be an afterthought in the run game.”
Allgeier tallied 143 carries for 514 yards and eight touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons last season.
Could the Arizona Cardinals Look to Trade Tyler Allgeier?
Given the depth that Arizona has in the backfield, Allgeier has already been mentioned as a potential traded candidate by ESPN’s Ben Solak before even playing a single snap for the Cardinals.
“With the drafting of Love, Allgeier becomes an interesting trade candidate. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving is out for the summer and potentially into the fall with lingering shoulder issues. And the Jaguars’ RB room, featuring Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., is still mighty thin,” Solak wrote.
“If the Cardinals want to trade Allgeier, despite signing him to a multiyear free agent contract just months ago, they should have suitors.”
To this point there has been no indication that the Cardinals are interested in trying to trade Allgeier just months after signing him to a two-year deal, but if he sputters out of the gate or loses ground on the depth chart, it’s certainly something that Arizona could consider.
New Free Agent Addition Named Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026