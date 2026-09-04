Cardinals Urged to Consider NFC North Contender in Latest Josh Sweat Trade Pitch

The Green Bay Packers GM may have completely backed off the board, but that doesn’t mean that the Cardinals‘ Josh Sweat trade rumors are starting anytime soon.

Packers were perhaps the loudest rumor linked to Sweat because of his obvious ties to Jonathan Gannon, but a cold “no” from Brian Gutekunst effectively killed the speculation.

With the market still open for potential calls to the Arizona front office for Sweat, other pass-rush needy teams are now the talk of the town.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano’s prediction is the latest word on the street, where he sees the Chicago Bears locking up the Arizona pass-rusher before Week 1.

“Don’t be surprised if … the Bears still trade for an edge rusher,” Graziano wrote.

“Bears GM Ryan Poles has been an active and aggressive trader in his time with the team, and he’ll turn over every rock he can looking for an impact player up front,” he continued. “The Bears’ health issues on defense might be more concentrated on the back end, but improving the pass rush would help the secondary, too.”

Josh Sweat to Bears?

Sweat is the type of veteran that can truly complete Chicago’s backfield, especially after their Marcus Davenport gamble didn’t pay off. His career-high 12-sack season in 2025 shows the guy is built to play under pressure, and his public friction with the Cardinals signals he wants an out.

“There have been several reports this offseason about Sweat being unhappy in Arizona and possibly wanting out,” Graziano mentions, saying a possible fallout might or might not be underway in Tempe.

But the Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is on an entirely different page when it comes to Sweat. He has publicly denied any interest in trading the pass-rusher, and even reportedly turned down any calls inquiring about him.

Plus, they’re paying him $76 million, top-tier money, which will be a big commitment to hand out for any team this close to the season.

“They’ve already paid a $7.22 million option bonus for this year and owe him $9.78 million in base salary for the season,” Graziano writes.

Yet, the trade talks are somehow still not stopping.

Cardinals and Josh Sweat Friction Heating Up the Rumors

The root of it all is the underlying tension, and the fallout stemming from it might or might not come after the trade deadline.

That, and there is another caveat hidden in Sweat’s contract that keeps his name in the trade talks.

“He has no guaranteed money in his contract beyond this season, and a team that hypothetically trades for him halfway through the season would have to pay him only about $5 million.”

That’s why, despite multiple public clarifications, Sweat will remain the trade talks headline.

“Arizona is going to continue to get calls. Though I believe the team doesn’t want to trade him, I also know these things change. And if Arizona is out of it in late October and/or Sweat indicates he doesn’t want to be there anymore, you’ll hear his name ahead of the deadline.”