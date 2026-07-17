NFL Announces Indefinite Suspension for Key Cardinals Exec

The Arizona Cardinals have torn things down this offseason, as they have embraced a rebuild after several years of mediocrity. While the team hasn’t aggressively added to its roster this offseason, there are still some talented players on both sides of the ball. With that being said, though, it’d be a shock if the Cardinals end up even being a playoff threat in 2026.

Arizona would need a lot of things to go right for it this upcoming season if it were to find its way into the playoffs, but the team has been dealt an unexpected blow right before training camp. That’s because one of the Cards’ top executives, Ryan Gold, has been given an indefinite suspension from the NFL.

Ryan Gold Suspended for Violating NFL’s Gambling Policy

With gambling, sports betting in particular, becoming so popular in recent years, the NFL has cracked down on players, coaches, and executives with strict guidelines that must be adhered to. While some players have picked up suspensions for small offenses, Gold’s indefinite suspension indicates that he flagrantly violated the policy.

Gold was set to enter his 13th season with the Cardinals as a key member of their scouting department. In 2025, Gold was promoted to director of college scouting after gradually working his way up the ranks. While Arizona hasn’t drafted all that well in recent years, Gold played a role in helping the team hit on picks like Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Unfortunately, his time with Arizona, and the NFL as a whole, could very well be over. Gold was found to have violated the league’s gambling policy after he disclosed non-public information regarding the 2026 NFL Draft and the Cardinals’ picks before they were known, while also partaking in parlay bets on both NFL and college football games. While his suspension is indefinite, Gold will have the right to appeal it if he chooses to do so.

“The NFL has suspended Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy,” Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press reported in a post on X. “An NFL investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 Draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced, and Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games.”

Cardinals Turn Attention to Training Camp After Ryan Gold Suspension

You can never say never in the NFL, but things certainly don’t look good for Gold right now. While the Cardinals will certainly be intent on seeing how the rest of this process unfolds, the rest of the team will have no choice but to turn its attention to the start of training camp, which is set to get underway very shortly.

Arizona has other problems it still has to deal with, too. Most importantly, it needs to get Jacoby Brissett’s contract situation resolved, as he could very well hold out once training camp gets underway. There’s a lot of unexpected drama surrounding the Cards right now, which is the last thing they need, considering how they are just getting started with their aforementioned rebuild.