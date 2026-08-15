Cardinals Place Three Players on Injured Reserve Following Raiders Preseason Win

The Arizona Cardinals have placed three players on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. The three players are offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, along with tight end Jameson Geers and linebacker Austin Keys.

To make up for three players going on injured reserve, the Cardinals have signed three players. Weinfuss reports that Arizona has signed tight end Baylor Cupp, defensive lineman Keveion’ta Spears, and running back Tre Stewart to its 90-man roster.

Bisontis is the biggest name of those placed on injured reserve and also the least surprising. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur indicated as such after the second-rounder suffered a torn MCL in the Cardinals’ preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders.​

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the Cardinals would not sign a player to replace Bisontis on this roster.

Initial Reaction to Cardinals’ Latest IR Moves

Jameson Geers signed as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. He was facing an uphill battle to make the roster already. Geers was favoring his right arm when he went to the Cardinals locker room with an injury, per Zachary Gershman.

Arizona is deep at tight end between All-Pro Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Tip Reiman. Reiman is currently on the physically unable to perform list, as he’s still dealing with the ankle injury that ended his rookie season.

Other tight ends on the roster include Teagan Quitoriano, who played on the Cardinals’ opening drive with the starters. Rivaldo Fairweather also played a lot this preseason.

Keys was competing for a spot as a reserve inside linebacker. It’s unclear what injury he’s dealing with

He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, playing in 11 games, before getting claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. He has seven tackles and a sack to his name.

The Cardinals are starting Mack Wilson Sr. and Cody Simon at inside linebacker. Behind them are Jack Gibbens, Owen Pappoe, Karson Sharar, and Eugene Asante.