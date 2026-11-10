Cardinals Sign 14-Year Veteran QB Ahead of Carson Beck’s First NFL Start

The Carson Beck era for the Arizona Cardinals could start this week. Due to the Jacoby Brissett trade and the Gardner Minshew II injury, Beck is the only healthy quarterback on the Cardinals’ roster entering their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

With that in mind, the team has made one quarterback signing. Arizona has signed long-time veteran Josh Johnson from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals will be Johnson’s record 15th NFL team. The journeyman backup entered the league in 2009 and has spent 14 seasons in the league.

What the Josh Johnson Signing Means for the Cardinals

Since Arizona signed Johnson from the practice squad, he must spend a minimum of three weeks on the active roster. However, it seems more likely he’ll finish the season on the roster.

With the Cardinals down to one healthy quarterback, a signing was likely in the works. Minshew is weighing surgery to repair a torn UCL suffered in Arizona’s 17-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Regardless of whether he undergoes surgery, the eighth-year passer’s season is likely over.

The Johnson signing adds some experience to a quarterback room that suddenly has none. The 40-year-old has been a backup for teams that carried a young starter, most recently Jaylen Daniels of the Washington Commanders.

The question the Cardinals have is who will be the starter against the Rams. With a 3-6 record and unlikely to qualify for the playoffs, it makes more sense to throw Beck into the fire and see what he can do for the final eight games.

Why Carson Beck Should Start at Quarterback

There’s more value for head coach Mike LaFleur in seeing how Beck handles the starter role, both in practice and in games. The Cardinals will likely carry a top-five selection in the 2027 NFL Draft and could be looking at a quarterback.

It’s going to be tough sledding for anyone who takes snaps under center. The offense has been decimated by injuries this season. Their top three receivers entering the season will not play another snap for them. They’re also down their starting left tackle and one of their top running backs.

For Beck, it becomes a trial by fire. This may be his only opportunity to prove that he’s an NFL starting quarterback. For the Cardinals, their future depends on Beck’s ability to take over. Otherwise, the 2026 season will essentially be punted, and they will remain no closer to competing in the NFC West than they were a year ago.

And if that’s the case, the question becomes whether team owner Michael Bidwill will pull the plug on Monti Ossenfort as the general manager. In that scenario, Bidwill will have all the fingers pointing at him for why the Cardinals have not been a contender for the better part of the last decade.