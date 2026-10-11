Why Sunday’s NFL Games Could Shape Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Trade Destination

The Arizona Cardinals and Marvin Harrison Jr. are heading for a split.

The partnership that has been active for the last two seasons and change is coming to an end soon after Arizona’s week five contest against the Detroit Lions.

While speculation is running amok surrounding where the 24-year-old will wind up, nothing is in stone. Read more below on how week five across the NFL world can shape where Harrison winds up.

Week Five Outcomes Might be Crucial to Determining Harrison’s Destination

The Houston Texans seem to be the popular pick to become Harrison’s new home. Houston has a clear deficiency at wide receiver sans Nico Collins. The offense needs a jolt of life after multiple hapless showings.

It would also reunite the Ohio State product with his college quarterback (2021/2022 seasons) in C.J. Stroud. The signs point to the Texans becoming the trade partner, but the week five NFL slate has a chance to reshape circumstances.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk brings up valid points when pondering this possibility.

The most obvious of which resides in the world in which Houston loses to the Tennessee Titans. What incentive does Houston have to part with valuable draft assets amid an 0-5 start? Does Houston decide to abandon trade talks in the event that Stroud gets injured?

Beyond this, there are teams potentially off-the-radar that could sneak into the conversation. An injury to a receiver opens up a completely new avenue of possibilities for hopeful contenders. On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to carve into this sweepstakes if they push for it.

Arizona Simply Had to Move Past Era

The ultimate outcome of the partnership with Harrison is an unfortunate one, but doesn’t come as a complete shock.

The 2024 first-round draft pick saw a major statistical downtick in 2025 in connection with Michael Wilson’s emergence. A myriad of factors to come after became even more significant catalysts.

This includes the contract extension given to Wilson, entrenching Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, and signing Kendrick Bourne. Ultimately, the offense wasn’t moving towards building around Harrison. The third-year receiver wasn’t producing on a rep-by-rep basis at the same level as in college. There was a clear disconnect somewhere between the two sides.

This isn’t an outcome that anyone anticipated taking shape. In an ideal world, both sides would be thriving.

Unfortunately in this timeline the two sides simply need a fresh start. While Harrison’s next destination isn’t in stone, the new franchise will likely serve as a change-of-scenery that positively impacts his career.

For now, the receiver is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Lions. The Cardinals go into the game with Wilson and Bourne as the top two receivers, while Semi Fehoko could take a step forward within the offense in his own right.