Cardinals Trade Rumors: Three Key Stars Named Deadline Candidates

Heading into the 2026 season, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be in rebuilding mode. Of course, that doesn’t mean this isn’t an important season. In fact, the decisions the Cardinals make now are going to have a major effect on the team for years to come.

Because of that, it’s possible that the Cardinals are very busy at the NFL trade deadline this season. They have so many candidates that in a recent article in USA Today by Nick Brinkerhoff, he listed three possible players on the move for Arizona.

Three Arizona Cardinals Were Named Trade Deadline Candidates

At one point in the offseason, the quarterback position seemed decided for the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran Jacoby Brissett would be the starter, even if it was only in the short-term. Then, he stepped away and held out for a new deal, opening up a potential quarterback competition with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck.

Between that open quarterback competition and the prospect of a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, it doesn’t seem like Brissett is long for Arizona. So, he was the first Cardinals player who Brinkerhoff suggested could be traded.

“The Cardinals, barring a miracle, won’t be a playoff contender this season,” Brinkerhoff wrote. “They already have Gardner Minshew and drafted Carson Beck. At some point, Arizona will want to see what they have in the youngster before potentially selecting a new quarterback in next year’s draft. That makes Brissett expendable, especially when injuries inevitably complicate another team’s situation.”

One hope for Arizona is that the Cardinals are going to have a strong running game. After all, they made a major investment this year, drafting Jeremiyah Love and signing Tyler Allgeier. However, that makes it a crowded room for James Conner.

“Conner’s name has been in trade rumors ever since Jeremiyah Love’s name was called during the 2026 NFL Draft. There’s no reason to believe that will change anytime soon,” Brinkerhoff wrote.

For the final Cardinals trade candidate, Brinkerhoff turned to the defensive side of the ball. He landed on a bit of a surprise, with veteran Budda Baker making the list. The logic is to get something for a talented player while giving him the chance to compete on a contender more immediately.

“The 30-year-old safety is no different than any other Cardinals’ veteran on this list. Arizona’s window to contend is still some time away, meaning Baker is unlikely to be part of the team – or at the height of his effectiveness – when that day comes. The Cards can move on from Baker and acquire some draft capital while allowing the star to chase a ring.”

Arizona Cardinals Earn Disappointing Offseason Grade

The offseason isn’t quite over yet. So, there is still time to improve on it, but many experts aren’t happy with how the Cardinals approached things. In particular, Seth Walder of ESPN, who gave Arizona a “D” grade.

While Walder would note that the offseason’s biggest move was finally moving on from Kyler Murray, he took issue with drafting Jeremiyah Love. In fact, he hated taking any running back at such a high slot in the NFL Draft.

“Let me be clear — Love is an exceptional running back prospect,” Walder wrote. “But to take any running back at No. 3 flies in the face of positional value, or lack thereof. The running back position doesn’t move the needle all that much. Even when running backs do hit early in the draft, they deliver less surplus value than other positions (because they are otherwise so cheap to sign and therefore immediately expensive even on rookie deals), and the opportunity cost of finding an elite player at a position you can’t land in free agency (like offensive tackle) is substantial.”

Time will tell just how well the Cardinals spent their 2026 offseason. However, one thing is clear, they still have work to do to get back to being a contender.