Cardinals TE Trey McBride Says There are No Arizona Fans, Praises Seattle

It’s never great to hear from a star player that they don’t think their team has many fans. However, that’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride did on a recent Bussin’ with the Boys appearance.

Host Taylor Lewan brought up Cardinals fans. In particular, how he could remember them showing up for the Super Bowl, but no other time. McBride ran with that, explaining that there’s a lack of Arizona fans in Arizona.

“It’s like, living in Arizona, everyone — no one’s from Arizona,” McBride said. “Everyone comes and has moved in from another state. So, they’re all fans of their own teams. So, now you have the Arizona that sits there and there’s no Arizona fans in Arizona.”

The Cardinals aren’t the only place this is an issue. It’s true of any team based in a city where there’s a population that recently moved in, or is passing through. It’s also been a noted concern for a team like the Los Angeles Chargers. Then, in other sports, like MLB, Florida teams have trouble filling their stadiums with fans.

Of course, there is a cure. Win. Fans want to follow teams that win, and if you win, over time, you’ll build up that local fanbase.

“So, it’s a tough deal,” McBride said. “Hopefully, we start winning some games and we can bring some of those fans back.”

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride Praised Seattle Seahawks Fans

Not every fanbase has the same issues that the Arizona Cardinals have. One particularly proud fanbase, particularly in the wake of their latest Super Bowl win, is that of the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride gets to see those Seattle fans close up every year, too. They’re a group he’s been impressed with.

“To be honest, it’s Seattle,” McBride said. “That’s a tough place to play. Their defense is a bunch of sh-t-talkers. They have a really good team, too. I feel like every time we go to Seattle, it’s such a hostile environment. Lumen field is such a cool place to play, and they’ve gotten the best of us the last couple of times. So, it’d be nice to get back on the winning side for sure.”

It’s not new to say that it’s a tough road environment in Seattle. Still, it’s one that McBride has played well in during his career. That included going for nine receptions and 127 yards in a losing effort on the road in Seattle last year.

“I don’t know about locked me up, I went for like 130, but we lost,” McBride said.

The Arizona Cardinals Locked Up Trey McBride

Since the Arizona Cardinals used a second-round pick on Trey McBride back in 2022, he’s arguably been their best player. That culminated with his monster season in 2025, snagging 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s no wonder the Cardinals wanted to lock him up for the long run.

On April 3rd, 2025, coming off what had been another excellent season in 2024, the McBride signed a four-year $76 million extension. $43 million of that was guaranteed. At the time, it made him the highest-paid tight end.

Now, McBride will be with Arizona through the 2029 season. That should allow him to be a vital piece of the offense for the Cardinals to highlight during a rebuild.