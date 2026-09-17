Cardinals Linked to 36-TD ‘Big-Game’ QB Despite Jacoby Brissett, Carson Beck

The Arizona Cardinals may have found some stability at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett, and rookie Carson Beck gave them reason for optimism during the preseason. However, some still believe the quarterback position isn’t solidified for the long-term.

In his latest 2027 NFL projection, The Ringer’s Todd McShay has the Cardinals using the No. 3 overall pick on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. That would make Arizona one of four teams taking a quarterback within the first five selections.

It is an aggressive call considering Brissett just opened Mike LaFleur’s first season with a 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown. But McShay sees Chambliss as a different kind of option, one with the playmaking ability to raise the ceiling of LaFleur’s offense.

Todd McShay sees Trinidad Chambliss fit in Cardinals offense

McShay made clear that Arizona’s current quarterback situation does not keep him from looking toward Chambliss.

“Jacoby Brissett is off to a strong start, and Carson Beck showed promise in camp, but Chambliss is different—and he would excel in Mike LaFleur’s offense. Chambliss lacks ideal height, but he compensates for that with a quick mind, an explosive release, a strong arm, and a fearless playing style.

“He can attack tight windows from the pocket and becomes especially dangerous when improvising outside of it. Learning to take something off the football when necessary will be the next step in his development, but there’s no other quarterback in this class with Chambliss’s combination of talent, charisma, and big-game chops.”

The projection comes only months after Arizona used a third-round pick on Beck. The rookie made a strong first impression in the Hall of Fame Game.

Unfortunately, Beck’s preseason momentum was interrupted by a rib injury that ultimately cost him the rest of the exhibition schedule. General manager Monti Ossenfort later made clear Brissett remained the starter despite Beck’s encouraging debut.

Brissett rewarded that confidence in Week 1. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s win over the Chargers, giving LaFleur a victory in his head-coaching debut.

Trinidad Chambliss gives Cardinals another quarterback path

Chambliss has only strengthened his case as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

Through Ole Miss’ first two games this season, he has completed 44 of 62 passes for 561 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has added 62 rushing yards and another score while leading the Rebels to a 2-0 start.

That follows a breakout 2025 season in which Chambliss emerged after transferring from Division II Ferris State. Last season he logged 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 527 rushing yards and eight scores.

Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff semifinal, where Chambliss threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in a 31-27 loss to Miami. He also finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Chambliss will continue to face questions about his size. McShay, who says he has similarities to Russell Wilson, clearly believes the rest of his game can outweigh that concern.

Arizona does not have to decide anything now. Brissett can continue building on his strong start, while Beck still has a season to show whether he can become more than a developmental third-round pick.

But McShay’s projection puts the Cardinals in position to make a much bigger investment if neither quarterback closes the door on the position.

And if Chambliss keeps playing like this, he may make that decision harder to ignore.