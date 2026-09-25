Cardinals Get Great Garrett Williams Injury News Ahead of Week 3 Showdown vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals released their injury report ahead of their Week 3 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. PHNX’s Bo Brack posted the full injury report on X.

The biggest takeaway is the removal of Garrett Williams’ injury designation on the final report.

Williams had been listed as Questionable ahead of Weeks 1 and 2. In both games, he was left inactive by the team. But given injuries at the cornerback position, the team will be all hands on deck for a very good 49ers team.

Garrett Williams Expected to Make 2026 Debut vs. 49ers

Garrett Williams is set to make his 2026 debut against the 49ers, just nine months after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur hinted at this, including the way he split up reps in practice this week.

The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie reported the previous day that Burke was getting more reps outside. That was an early indication that Williams was nearing a return.

He’ll play more in the slot, with second-year cornerback Denzel Burke getting more snaps. That will be helpful, especially if Max Melton can’t go. Melton was one of two Cardinals listed as “Questionable,” along with defensive lineman Roy Lopez.

Getting Williams back is critical. The cornerback room got tough injury news this week, when starting corner Will Johnson suffered a season-ending neck injury against the Seahawks. Johnson is on injured reserve, with Starling Thomas added to the 53-man roster.

Cardinals Injury Situations to Monitor for Week 3

The other injury situation to monitor is defensive tackle Roy Lopez. Lopez suited up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 despite being limited by a groin injury. The 29-year-old missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices, but returned in a limited capacity in the final practice.

Both Lopez and Max Melton will likely be game-time decisions. With the Cardinals traveling to San Francisco, all eyes will be on whether the two questionable players will travel with the team. If they don’t they would immediately be ruled out for their game against the 49ers.

The other takeaway is that Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been ruled out. A back injury has him ruled out of the game against the 49ers. He had previously missed their Week 1 win against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a preseason rib injury.