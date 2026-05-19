Falcons 2026 Matchups That Are Must-Watch in Upcoming Season

The Atlanta Falcons’ schedule has been released and there are some matchups that you would want to have an eye on.

The Falcons open their season against the Pittsburgh which will serve as a formidable opponent to open up the 2026 season. Atlanta will be on the road for their season opener.

“The Falcons will go on the road to start the 2026 season, heading into the northern territory of one of the league’s notorious fan bases: the Pittsburgh Steelers.” Tori McElhaney wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “An intriguing matchup to start the season, both teams are under new leadership with new head coaches. Both teams also have questions lingering about the state of the quarterback position.”

Well, at least the Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback situation figured out. The team re-signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal and he will most likely be the starter again. In Atlanta’s case, there will be quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

Kevin Stefanski will see familiar foes this year considering the Falcons will face all of the AFC North.

The home opener for the Falcons will be against the up-and-coming Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This is Atlanta’s first of two divisional games, as the Falcons travel to New Orleans two weeks later to face the Saints on Monday Night Football,” McElhaney wrote.

Primetime Games for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have three straight primetime games. The team goes to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24th. This will be the Falcons’ only Thursday Night game of the season.

The following week, Atlanta goes to New Orleans to take on the Saints in New Orleans on Monday Night Football. Division games are always fun considering the potential the NFC South has.

The Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Atlanta on Oct. 11. Talk about box office…

One could argue Bijan Robinson and Lamar Jackson are the two greatest boxes office attractions in today’s game. In a battle of the birds, this one should be special.

“Atlanta will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football the week before, prior to returning from New Orleans to host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football the week after. So, for those keeping score at home, that’s three consecutive prime-time games the Falcons will appear in from Week 3-5.” McElhaney wrote.

A Potential Rivalry Brewing

One rivalry that is sneaking under the radar is the beef between Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield. During the offseason, Atlanta Falcons reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter criticized Mayfield’s career while playing for Cleveland Browns in which Stefanski was the head coach.

“Kevin Stefanski had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland — Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters. QB Shedeur Sanders closed out last season with seven starts,” Ledbetter tweeted on X, January 20.

Mayfield defended himself in response while taking a shot at new Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Failed is quite the reach pal,” Mayfield responded in a repost of D. Orlando Ledbetter’s comments. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

This will easily be a must-watch matchup between the Buccaneers and the Falcons. The two teams will face-off in Week 8 and Week 16.