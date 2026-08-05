Falcons-49ers Trade Pitch Sends $64 Million Star to San Francisco

The Atlanta Falcons made one of their best free-agent moves in years when they signed Jessie Bates III in 2023. However, a new trade proposal would have them cash him in.

ESPN’s Seth Walder floated a deal that would send Bates from Atlanta to the San Francisco 49ers, part of a package of five trade proposals built around the 2026 training camp landscape.

The terms are pretty straightforward. San Francisco would receive Bates and a 2028 sixth-round pick from Atlanta for a 2027 third-round pick in return.

Though this is only a projection, the reasoning behind it makes some sense.

ESPN Trade Proposal Sends Falcons’ Jessie Bates to 49ers

Walder called the 2023 signing “an example of free agency gone right,” and the numbers backed it up. Bates delivered six interceptions and three forced fumbles in his first season in Atlanta, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

He was still productive in 2024 but dipped slightly last season. Even so, the 29-year-old remains one of the best safeties in football. He ranked fifth in this year’s survey of coaches, executives and scouts conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

So why move him? Walder’s case starts with where the Falcons are.

Atlanta isn’t expected to contend in 2026, and it’s projected to have a ton of cap space next offseason even after the Bijan Robinson extension. That makes the Falcons likely spenders in 2027. If Bates walks in free agency, Atlanta risks losing him for nothing without a compensatory pick.

“It’s better for Atlanta to deal him now,” Walder wrote.

There’s also a ready-made replacement. Emerging second-year safety Xavier Watts gives the Falcons a cushion if Bates is gone, which softens the blow of moving a proven starter.

Jessie Bates Contract Details and Why San Francisco Fits

Bates already has a strong connection to the 49ers.

Former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who coached Bates the past two seasons in Atlanta, is now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

“And he could use an upgrade at safety alongside Ji’Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha,” Walder wrote. “The timing works, as the 49ers are contenders who could use defensive help after ranking 25th in EPA allowed per dropback last season.”

Bates contract is manageable as well. Per Spotrac, Bates is in the final year of the four-year, $64.02 million deal he signed in 2023, carrying a $13.02 million base salary and a $24.77 million cap hit for 2026. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

For San Francisco, that means only about $13 million on the books for a top-five safety.

“A below-market price to sign a player of his caliber,” Walder wrote.

As Walder noted, there’s a cost. The 49ers would be spending real draft capital on what amounts to a rental, since Bates hits free agency after the season. That’s the risk San Francisco takes on.

For Falcons fans, the harder part is the idea of parting with a player who has been everything Atlanta hoped for. But this is a team that may have greater sights on the future than the present. A non-contending team flipping a 29-year-old safety for draft capital before he can leave for free is exactly the kind of move smart front offices make.