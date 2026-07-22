Falcons Urged to Address Uncertain Future of Michael Penix Jr.

The looming quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa has been a conversation throughout the whole offseason.

As far as Michael Penix Jr. is concerned, this upcoming season will be the most important in his entire career. If Penix loses his starting job to Tagovailoa, there’s no way Atlanta will sign him to a long-term deal.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall outlined Penix’s chances to earn a long-term deal.

“He has 12 starts, four wins, two 300-yard games and a 59.6 percent completion rate in his career. Fair or not, the decision clock on his future is already ticking,” Kendall wrote. “So far, Penix has done nothing to justify picking up his fifth-year option, much less offering him a long-term deal. There’s still a lot of optimism in the building that he can, but he’s got to beat out Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job first.”

Now or Never for Michael Penix Jr.

Penix underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL in his left knee the week of Nov. 24, 2025. Nonetheless, this is not the first time Michael Penix Jr. has been seriously injured.

The Atlanta Falcons QB previously tore his right ACL in 2018 and 2020, both times ending his seasons at the University of Indiana. Penix would then transfer to the University of Washington.

Penix suffered his latest ACL injury on the left knee after taking a sack in the third quarter of a Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 16.

Before Michael Penix Jr. went down, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,982 yards during the 2025 season. He had nine total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Falcons knew what they were getting when they drafted Penix. He has struggled to stay healthy throughout his entire career.

This upcoming quarterback competition will not only have an impact on Penix’s future with the Falcons, but also Tua Tagovailoa’s as well. One could argue this is the most anticipated quarterback competition along with the Minnesota Viking quarterback competition.

Tua Tagovailoa Already Has Step Ahead

Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa had a great minicamp. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback is already making an impact.

Michael Penix Jr. stated he aims to return Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The Atlanta Falcons are being cautious with the young quarterback as he recovers.

Penix’s injury may come back to bite him in the worst way. The longer he stays sidelined, the more Tagovailoa gains Kevin Stefanski’s trust as the first team’s quarterback. We can all be sure that Tua Tagovailoa getting all of these quality reps has Kevin Stefanski thinking heading into training camp.

The competition doesn’t start until Penix is 100% cleared and taking the same reps as Tagovailoa. However, it’s good for Tua to get a step ahead to gain trust.

“The Falcons’ coaching staff has made it clear that the competition between Tagovailoa and Penix is not really a competition at all — until Penix is 100% and cleared for 11-on-11s,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article. “Penix, of course, is just seven months removed from left ACL surgery. While Penix might be on track and maybe even ahead of schedule, he still is not healthy enough to truly compete at this juncture.”