Atlanta Falcons Former All Pro Returner Excited to Be at OTA

The Atlanta Falcons will have a new return man this season as they signed Jamal Agnew this offseason to a one-year deal. Agnew is one of the best returners in the league as he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 while playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Agnew is excited to be in OTA with the Falcons and sharing his knowledge with the younger guys around him.

“They brought me in here to kind of be that veteran,” Agnew said after the first day of organized team activities. “I’ve been around a little bit, so (it’s) kind of just a free game for all the young guys, showing the things, I’ve learned along the way.”

He will replace former returner Avery Williams as he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be listed on the depth chart as a wide receiver as he will be used in gadget plays on offense. It would be great if Atlanta could get the ball in the speedster’s hands at least five times a game.

Agnew adds value to the return game

Jamal is dangerous with the ball in his hands, he consistently flips field position with clean catches and explosive returns. He has a small frame that’s capable of big plays at any given time. Agnew brings instant energy and threat every time he touches a punt or kickoff. Several things make him a good returner such as how he anticipates lanes, reads blocks, and knows how to set up defenders before they even make their first move.

It’s not just straight-line speed that makes Agnew explosive as it is acceleration, quick cuts, and the ability to stop and go in a flash. The best returners make the first guy miss almost every time. Catching punts under pressure isn’t easy especially when defenders are sprinting full speed. Agnew handles it with confidence, rarely bobbles, and always makes the smart decision.

Agnew has ridiculous stats

Jamal has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns while also returning four punt touchdowns during his career. He should expect because of his explosiveness, teams to punt away from him and that alone flips field position. His presence forces bad kicks, shorter punts, and even changes in game plans. Whether he stays focused on special teams or grows into a larger offensive role, Askew is the kind of athlete offensive coordinators are looking for because he is dynamic, reliable, and electric with the ball in his hands.

Having him on the roster makes the Falcons even more explosive as they already feature Bijan Robinson who is one of the league’s best athletes. In the NFL, big plays often come from unexpected places and no one delivers them quite like a dangerous punt returner. Askew does have an injury past that can be of some concern. Atlanta does have Ray-Ray McLeod as their secondary return specialist as most teams only have one dynamic return specialist.