Atlanta Falcons Tyler Allgeier Set For Breakout Season

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has steadily carved a name for himself as one of the NFL’s most determined and hard-nosed running backs. Known for his powerful running style, durability, and quiet consistency, Allgeier’s journey to professional football has been marked by grit, resilience, and a relentless work ethic.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of BYU. In a recent article by Tori McElhaney running back coach Michael Pitre talks about the impact Allgeier has on the team.

“Ultimately, as we look at this season coming up, my goal is to make sure that he continues to improve upon the things that I think he needs to improve upon to keep his trajectory of being an elite player in this league,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “We’ve talked about it, and he understands it. And I’ll say this: He’s a highly competitive player, so he’s going to have his own goals and aspirations.”

Allgeier Brings Physicality

Allgeier rushed for 644 yards on 137 carries last season for the Falcons. He has rushed for 2,362 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career as a Falcon. What makes Allgeier stand out isn’t just his physicality—it’s his vision and decision-making. He reads blocks well and makes smart cuts, rarely wasting movement. He may not possess breakaway speed, but he compensates with efficiency and reliability. His ability to contribute in both the running and passing game makes him a valuable asset in any offensive scheme.

He is the perfect complement to Bijan Robinson as they form one of the better backfields in the league.

When you have another guy like Tyler in the room, he can take a lot off of (Bijan) as well,” Pitre said. “Their games are different but the production is still high. If you’re in the season and Bijan needs a break, we have no problem throwing Tyler in there knowing that we’re still going to get very high production. That part also helps backs create a little bit of longevity through a long season,” said Pitre.

Tyler Contract Year

This is the last season on a rookie contract for Tyler as the Falcons will hopefully look to secure him on a long-term contract.

“It’s getting that collaborative mindset of how do we make sure we maximize him and his ability, because all we can focus on is right now,” Pitre said. “The future is going to take care of the future and those things. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

As he continues to develop, Allgeier has shown the potential to be a foundational piece in his team’s offense. Whether taking on the role of a primary ball carrier or complementing a more dynamic backfield partner in Robinson, he brings consistency and toughness that coaches can count on throughout a season. It should be another great season for Allgeier and the Falcons as they look to have one of the better run games in the NFL.