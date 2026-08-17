Atlanta Falcons Announce Release of Former Raiders WR

The Atlanta Falcons announced a pair of roster moves on Monday regarding the receiving corps.

Remember, roster cuts are set to take place across the NFL at the end of this month as the 2026 season rapidly approaches, so expect a lot of roster news over the next couple of weeks.

On Monday, the Falcons announced they have released WR Kristian Wilkerson and signed pass catcher Beaux Collins.

AtlantaFalcons.com writer Will McFadden wrote (on 8/17):

“The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Beaux Collins and released wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on Monday. Collins signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and he appeared in nine games with the team before an injury ended his season. In those nine games, Collins caught two passes for 25 yards, including an 18-yard catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.”

As for Wilkerson, his time on the roster didn’t last very long, as he was brought into the Falcons training camp fold just last week.

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Falcons Release Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson likely never figured to be in the fold for the Falcons’ 2026 offensive plans, but was brought in as a flier option to see if he still has anything in the tank.

His last NFL stint came with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, but Wilkerson appeared in no games in 2025.

In 2024, Wilkerson played in three games and caught two passes for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Across parts of 4 seasons (with the Raiders and Patriots), Wilkerson has played in nine total games and has six career receptions for 60 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilkerson did play 13 offensive snaps for the Falcons in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, but clearly didn’t impressive to coaching staff enough to hang around any longer.

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