Anonymous NFL Exec Drops Truth Bomb on Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Contract Situation

The Atlanta Falcons have had their work cut out for them this offseason, and they still aren’t done. While the team has already made the majority of its moves, it still has some work to do. The front office did well to sign Drake London to a new deal recently, but Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson are still in need of big-money contracts, too.

Considering how he had the franchise tag slapped on him ahead of free agency, Pitts’ status has generally received more attention to this point in the offseason. However, you can make an argument that Robinson’s contract is becoming a more pressing matter for the team to deal with, and according to one anonymous NFL executive, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some movement in this department in the near future.

Falcons Expected to Hand Bijan Robinson a Big-Money Contract Extension

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Atlanta selected Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has quickly become one of the most versatile offensive playmakers in the league. Not only is Robinson one of the most efficient rushers in the league, but he is also a skilled receiver who can line up out of the backfield or as a wide receiver.

The 2025 campaign was easily the best of Robinson’s young career, even as the Falcons’ offense struggled. Robinson set a career-high in rushing yards (1,478) despite getting fewer carries than he did in 2024. He also posted career highs in receptions (79) and receiving yards (820), with the end result seeing him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors.

One of the easier decisions Atlanta had to make this offseason saw it exercise the fifth-year option in Robinson’s rookie contract, ensuring he will remain with the team for at least two more years. However, he’s eligible for an extension now, and while Pitts and London have received more attention in this area as of late, it sounds like the team is going to shift its attention to Robinson.

“If you tagged Pitts and you extended London, that tells me Bijan is next,” an anonymous exec said, per Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom. “He’s the best football player on that roster. Kevin (Stefanski) knows that. You want him happy and ready to take on a heavy load. If you don’t have a quarterback, you’d better have everything else. That’s the approach they’re taking.”

Falcons Want to Settle Bijan Robinson Contract Situation Soon

The Falcons have a solid core group of offensive playmakers that they want to invest in, which certainly makes sense. On paper, there isn’t much of a rush to give Robinson a new deal, but the longer they wait, the bigger of a distraction this becomes, especially if he decides to conduct a holdout at some point before the upcoming season.

For the time being, it seems like Atlanta has no concerns about paying Robinson, but it may want to move quickly, as another running back from this draft class (Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions) is due for a new contract, too. The Falcons don’t want to lose money because they waited too long to get a deal done, so look for the team to make a push to sign Robinson over the next few weeks.