Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Gets Intriguing Ravens Trade Message From ESPN

As the Atlanta Falcons continue to go through OTAs, one of the most intriguing players to keep an eye on is tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts is preparing to enter his sixth NFL season, all of which have come with the Falcons. Yet, the question still persists about how much longer he will remain in Atlanta.

Pitts recently signed his franchise tag with the team, which will pay him just over $15 million in 2026.

“(It’s) Ian taking a chance,” Pitts said, via the Falcons team website. “It’s kind of like my fifth-year option, but its a sixth-year option. It’s a blessing to be able to get that year without saying go test the market. They trusted that they see something in (me), and that’s pretty cool to see.”

After the 2026 season is when the Falcons will have to make a decision about his future. Or could they look to move him before then?

Between now and the November trade deadline, Pitts name will continue to be mentioned in trade conversations.

Kyle Pitts Remains Popular Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Dan Graziano still believes Pitts is one of the NFL’s top trade candidates.

That comes as the Falcons have already handed a massive extension to wide receiver Drake London and are reportedly working toward doing the same with running back Bijan Robinson.

Pitts, however, faces more uncertainty than either player.

“Atlanta is in extension mode at the moment. Top wide receiver Drake London signed a four-year, $141 million deal. Sources say the team is also engaged with the agents for star running back Bijan Robinson about a massive extension. Pitts could be part of that plan, too, but he’s scheduled to play on a $15.045 million franchise tag if an extension isn’t done before July 15. He’s coming off an 88-catch, 928-yard and five-touchdown season, but the previous four campaigns were spotted with inconsistent health and production.”

Pitts also has one of the more unusual statistical trends in the NFL.

He has increased his touchdown total in every season of his career. However, despite entering the league with enormous expectations as the No. 4 overall pick in 2021, he has only recorded one 1,000-yard receiving season, which came as a rookie.

Ravens Could Emerge as Potential Landing Spot

It’s obvious that the Falcons’ new regime has not been as quick to commit long term to Pitts as it was with London and appears prepared to do with Robinson.

With the organization focused heavily on the future, new general manager Ian Cunningham could ultimately decide that moving Pitts for additional draft capital is the better move.

If that happens, Graziano believes the Baltimore Ravens could make sense as a landing spot.

“The Falcons, particularly with a new coaching staff and front office, might want to see how he fits in their new offense before committing long term. If they don’t get him extended by July 15, and that rankles him and/or they struggle early in the season, teams will come asking about the availability of the uber-talented former top-10 pick, who doesn’t turn 26 until October. Baltimore lost a pair of tight ends — Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar — in free agency and could be looking for the kind of offense Pitts can generate.”

Adding Pitts to an offense that already features Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers would certainly create another weapon for the Ravens in a highly competitive AFC North.

Still, the Falcons may very well have Pitts’ future in mind.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has long been known for getting the best out of his tight ends. Perhaps, given time, Pitts will finally become the player many envisioned when Atlanta drafted him.