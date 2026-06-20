Falcons Sign Former Ole Miss Wide Receiver After Productive UFL Season

The Atlanta Falcons are going to have a very different look to them when they return to the field for the 2026 campaign. Not only will they be getting led by a new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, but the roster has also undergone some significant turnover after a disappointing season last year.

At this stage of the offseason, most of the Falcons’ work when it comes to building their roster has already been completed. However, the front office is still looking to find some diamonds in the rough, and that has led them to turn their attention to the UFL, as the team has recently signed several players from the upstart league. Earlier this week, Atlanta brought another player from this league to town, as it signed wide receiver Antwane Wells.

Falcons Sign Antwane Wells in Free Agency

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Wells spent five years in college playing for three different schools, but it was his final year with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024 that caught the attention of the NFL. In 13 games, Wells caught only 28 passes, but he managed to turn them into 553 yards and six touchdowns, showing off his big-play abilities. Wells also worked as a kickoff and punt returner, giving him added value as he attempted to find his way in the pros.

After going undrafted last year, Wells latched on with the New York Giants during training camp, but he ultimately didn’t make the team. After briefly spending time on their practice squad midway through October, Wells decided to sign with the Columbus Aviators in the UFL in an attempt to put himself back on the radar of teams in the NFL.

During his time with the Aviators, Wells didn’t make a huge impact as a pass-catcher (25 REC, 237 YDS, 2 TD), but he did excel as a punt returner, as he averaged 12.8 yards per return, which was tops in the league. The Falcons have already taken fliers on a couple of players in the UFL, but they decided to take a look at Wells, too, as they signed him to a contract in free agency earlier this week.

“The Columbus Aviators today announced wide receiver Antwane Wells (6-1, 204, Mississippi) has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League,” the Aviators announced on their official website. “Wells is among the first group of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL’s 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15.”

Antwane Wells Aiming to Carve Out Unique Role with Falcons

Wells has the versatility to carve out a role for himself in the NFL if he can land with the right team. He can rip off big plays as a receiver, operate as a ball-carrier on gadget plays, and make an impact on special teams, particularly as a returner. Right now, Wells’ best shot of sticking with Atlanta would seemingly be as a return specialist.

Assuming he can do that, opportunities could open up for Wells to emerge as a threat on offense, which is certainly an area of need at wide receiver, as Drake London is carrying a heavy load. The odds may be long when it comes to Wells making the initial team, but if he can, he could quickly become a key part of this team.