NFL Insider Gives Injury Update on Falcons’ First Rounder

It is well known by now that the Atlanta Falcons are open for business when discussing the possibility of trading tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option last year and he’s not under contract past the 2025 NFL season.

But, any trade talks have hit a potential snag with the news that Pitts is missing time with an injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shed some light on that situation today.

“While there has been speculation about his future in Atlanta, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts hasn’t been practicing at OTAs due to a strained muscle in his foot, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Head coach Raheem Morris has noted that Pitts has been missing practice time with an injury, but Schefter was the first to give some details.

“You won’t see him. He’s here,” Morris said of Pitts’ absence, per team reporter Terrin Waack.

“He’s been here, he’s done such a great job of all the stuff that we’ve asked of him,” Morris continued. “He’s been in every single meeting, he’s been in every single thing that we’ve done other than the field, and he’s been absolutely outstanding to be around. But we’re going to be extremely cautious with him.”

Pitts has been good, but not quite good enough

Pitts is playing on a $10.8 million salary for this year and supposedly the Falcons would only move him for a second- or third-round draft pick. That’s a lot for a guy who hasn’t lived up to his draft status. But, he’s still just 24-years old and he was the fourth-overall pick in 2021 for a reason: He has that much athletic talent.

In 2024, Pitts had 47 catches, 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The four TD’s represent the most he’s ever had in a season.

Still, his production in the last three seasons has been a far cry from his rookie year, when he amassed 68 receptions for 1,026 and one touchdown, while catching passes from an aging Matt Ryan. Perhaps quarterback play has been a part of the reason for Pitts’ lack of success, but Kirk Cousins threw the ball around pretty well for most of last season.

Perhaps working out with new Falcons’ starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. this offseason will help boost his production.

Where could Pitts end up?

CBS Sports mentions a few teams that could potentially be interested in acquiring Pitts. And, surely some team would like to pounce on him considering his talent and young age.

Cody Benjamin looks at some possible destinations for Pitts.

Dallas Cowboys:

“If we’re collecting malcontents to maximize Dak Prescott’s chances of getting the ‘Boys back in the dance under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, then why not add Pitts as well?,” Benjamin writes. “The Cowboys could use a more dynamic complement to holdover Jake Ferguson at tight end, and they’ve still got $30 million to spare.”

The Cowboys make perfect sense. With the addition of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, the Cowboys’ offense seems lot more potent with CeeDee Lamb, Pickens and Pitts than it would have with just Lamb returning.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

“This one might be high on Pitts’ wish list, given he spent three years playing for the Gators, just over an hour away from where the Jaguars take the field,” Benjamin continues. “Yes, Jacksonville spent big to add Travis Hunter as a new weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the draft, but new general manager James Gladstone might still have an interest in replacing Evan Engram, who was released in March. Pitts’ positional versatility could give the Jaguars a new-look “big three” along with Brian Thomas Jr., increasing Lawrence’s odds of a turnaround.”

It’s too early in Gladstone’s G.M. career to know exactly how he approaches player trades (we already learned about his thoughts on big draft-day moves), but Pitts would be a very attractive option for the Jaguars, unless the asking price is just too much.

New York Giants:

“Are the Giants in a position to pay for immediate help? They may be short on salary cap space, but Pitts’ appeal, at age 24, is that he could also stick around for the long term,” Benjamin writes. “Head coach Brian Daboll would surely be OK pairing the big man with Malik Nabers, giving Russell Wilson an added safety valve for an offense sorely lacking secondary playmakers over the last few years. Assuming this link-up would extend beyond 2025, Pitts’ arrival would also bode well for Jaxson Dart, the presumptive quarterback of the future.”

This one is tougher to fathom. Would this fit the Giants’ M.O. though? Yes, it would. Although the G-Men would welcome a young, offensive weapon, they are simply not a play-making tight end (if you can even call Pitts that) away from success. His age and skill set make him desirable in New York, but common sense says it’s not a good fit right now.