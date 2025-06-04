Atlanta Falcons’ Star Wants More “Explosive” Plays

When the Atlanta Falcons took Bijan Robinson with the eighth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it had some folks scratching their heads. And, not because Robinson wasn’t the best running back in the draft and not because he wasn’t an incredible addition to any team. But, does a team like the Falcons really need a high-end running back when there are so many other holes on the team?

The answer, apparently, is yes. While he can’t be the end-all-be-all solution for a team, he is an incredibly productive part of a Falcons’ offense that really needs it.

But, Robinson wants even more. Specifically, he’d like more explosive plays.

“We’re done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff,” Robinson said on Tuesday. “Now it’s time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I’ve been doing a lot more explosive drills. I’ve been doing a lot more running — 100 yards, like sprinting — so we can be prepared for, God willing, when those moments come in all the games.”

Robinson was as good as advertised in his second year in the NFL, running for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 61 passes for 431 yards and another TD. So, yes, slide him up your fantasy football draft board.

Bijan must have watched a lot of Saquon Barkley last season

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley set a lot of records in 2024 and the entire NFL was watching. He not only set the single-season rushing record for the Eagles (2,005 yards), but he also set the NFL all-time record for rushing yards in an entire season plus the playoffs with 2,504 yards.

But, it wasn’t just his overall production, Barkley was hitting home runs like Barry Bonds. During his record-setting run last season, Barkley had an astounding seven touchdown runs of 60+ yards.

With a similar all-around skill set, don’t think Robinson didn’t notice.

“I work on it every single day,” Robinson said about igniting big plays. “Obviously, the explosives, we always want them. We’ve added so many things to this offense so we can create more explosives. And, for me, sometimes it’s that one defender, but now that’s all. That’s what I’ve been working on all offseason, just seeing that free hitter and making moves off him.”

Robinson also stated that he can break down defenders “two at a time” when he needs to.

Robinson needs more chunk plays

For all of Robinson’s production in 2024 that earned him Pro Bowl honors, he hasn’t quite been able to hit those big plays. And, he had 304 carries last season, which is a little more than you’d like. Yes, it’s that good and can handle it, but for how long? In today’s NFL, that work load will eventually wear a guy down.

This makes the big chunk plays even more important. It only makes sense that Robinson is better off gobbling up 40 yards on one carry as opposed to it taking six. That’s great if you’re running out the clock, but it’s not conducive to long-term health and productivity if the Falcons want him to stay fresh.

Last year, Robinson had just five carries of 20-plus yards and none for more than 40-plus yards. He and the Falcons are hoping that will change in the 2025 campaign.