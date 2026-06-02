Falcons, Drake London Agree to $141 Million Contract Extension

The Atlanta Falcons, on the second day of the next league year (June 2), are making a massive contract move with Drake London.

Per Adam Schefter, Drake London and the Falcons are in agreement on a four-year, $141 million contract extension:

“Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler. It makes London the third highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average per year in Falcons franchise history.”

Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler. It makes London the third highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average per year in Falcons… https://t.co/JayLqVcJQ7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2026

Drake London remains in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

Adam Schefter also posted the NFL receivers getting paid more *so some extent* than Drake London, and it’s a short list:

Drake London Inks Extension with Falcons

@RapSheet Ian Rapoport reports that Bijan Robinson is likely next in terms of a contract extension, but for now, it’s Drake London’s time to shine.

Drake London is entering his fifth NFL season, which would mean he would be playing on the fifth-option salary, but this $100 million guaranteed deal is the obvious move to clear any doubts on London’s status for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Atlanta needs Drake London to be their top receiving option for new quarterback Tua Tagovailo, and locking him down to a four-year deal is a big step forward for a new-look Falcons offense.

London has caught 309 catches in his NFL career for 3961 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

He’s started 60 games of 62 that he’s played in. From 2023 on… London has started every game he’s been in.

Drake London’s Role with the Falcons

This is such a savvy move for the Falcons because Drake London has been a star in Atlanta since he was taken with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California, and the results have shown on the field.

He suffered some injury in 2025, which limited him to 12 games in 2025, but London shined when he was out the field, bringing in 68 catches for 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, Drake London has averaged 12.8 yards/reception, which ranks among the top of the league.

Atlanta has a new look receiver corps this season with the additions of Jahan Dotson, Zachariah Branch, and Olamide Zaccheus, but Drake London will remain the top threat for whoever is throwing him the football. The Falcons may have some offensive question marks, but they don’t come from the WR1 or RB1 positions.

Bijan Robinson and Drake London are about as sure of an offensive threat as you can have for skill players, and add Kyle Pitts to that group, the Falcons figure to find success on offense in 2026.