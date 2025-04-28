Falcons non-committal on London’s future

Lost in the shuffle of all of this Atlanta Falcons‘ draft talk is how the team plans to handle guys that are currently on their roster (Ok, Kirk Cousins has been more than covered).

One of those players is Drake London, a wide receiver who was a first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2022. He caught 100 balls for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, which is an absolutely incredible season. London can clearly play.

So, the next conversation is whether or not the Falcons pick up his fifth-year option (obviously setting aside the potential for an outright extension or new contract).

Fontenot is non-committal

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has a lot on his plate at the moment, as he should with all the craziness that surrounds the NFL Draft (aided by antics of his coach’s son). But, he was asked about the future of London and wouldn’t disclose what the team’s plans were.

“You know how we feel about Drake. He’s a stud. He’s everything we’re about. He will do anything he can to rip your face off and win the game. That’s who he is and what we want,” he said per the Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

After last season, it’s tough to understand why they wouldn’t just pick up the option and not be shy about it.

What’s next for London?

Cem Yolbulan of ATL All Day is a bit confused by the Falcons GM not just committing to the fifth-year option or giving him a second contract as soon as one can be worked out.

“Even though he was non-committal about the decision, Fontenot was very complimentary of London,” Yolbulan writes. “The former first-round pick is coming off his career season, finishing with 100 catches, 1271 yards, and nine touchdowns, while emerging as a leader on the field. Fontenot highlighted what makes the 23-year-old special and how he fits into this team.

“While that is promising for London’s future in Atlanta, the lack of clear commitment from the Falcons’ GM is confusing.

“Atlanta has until May 1 to pick up London’s fifth-year option. The team can either exercise this and work on a long-term deal next offseason, or get the contract extension out of the way immediately.

“The contracts for elite pass-catchers are surging, and the longer the Falcons wait, the more expensive London’s next deal will be.

“London’s fifth-year option is for $17 million in the 2026 season. If he makes the Pro Bowl, that will jump to $23 million. By signing the former USC standout to an extension a year early, the Falcons could not only get themselves a discount, but they would also avoid a potential standoff next offseason. Whether the sides can come to an agreement soon will be one of the more important storylines remaining in the Falcons offseason.”

It will be curious to see how Atlanta handles the London situation. Maybe they don’t have time to talk about extending one of their own stars because they are fielding questions about a staff member’s son prank calling a prominent NFL draft pick.

