Experts Grade the Falcons First Rounders

The running theme for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the 2025 NFL Draft was that they needed defensive help. More specifically, the Falcons knew they needed major pass rush assistance after recording just 31 sacks in 2024. That’s just not going to get it done if the team expects to make the playoffs in 2025.

General manager Terry Fontenot took over the G.M. job in 2021 and he’s got to start winning now. While the crux of the Falcons success rests on the shoulders of second-year quarterback and last year’s first-round pick Michael Penix, Jr., the defense is going to need to chip in and support him.

So, the Falcons not only grabbed pass-rush help in the form of University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, they doubled dipped, trading back up into the first round to take University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce, Jr. at No. 26.

Let’s look at what some experts are saying.

Pick 15: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

A couple of writers from USA Today have offered their initial reactions to the Walker selection and the early returns are quite positive.

Ayrton Ostly: A-

“The Falcons have a huge need at edge rusher and take one of the more explosive players in the draft with the local prospect Walker. He played off-ball linebacker primarily in college before lining up at edge rusher more in 2024. Atlanta could use help at both spots and offers defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a versatile piece on defense.”

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: A-

“Behold, Atlanta’s long-awaited splash investment in its maligned pass rush. Even with the defense showing a little juice down the stretch, the Falcons had to do something to create the pressure that has been missing for long stretches over the years. Walker no doubt figures to be an electric presence as a blitzer, though defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will have to utilize the 6-1, 243-pounder to unlock his disruptiveness while still bringing him along as an off-ball linebacker.”

Pick 26: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

These same two USA Today writers were not as kind to the Falcons second selection in the first round. Pearce, Jr. is certainly a high-end talent, but he comes with a lot of baggage. Some pro personnel executives said they hadn’t even discussed Pearce, Jr. because he comes across as being uncoachable and thus, a headache.

Here’s what they are saying:

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Grade: C+

“On one hand, Atlanta deserves credit for going all out to invigorate its pass rush. Pearce is a blur off the edge, and he has as much upside as any edge rusher outside of Abdul Carter in this class. But a non-playoff team parting with its 2026 first-rounder to get into the late first this year is tough to square. The Falcons might have the mentality that they’re merely receiving their Day 1 choice a year early, but this is a high-risk, high-reward move.”

Ayrton Ostly: B

“Atlanta had a huge need at edge rusher entering the draft and decide to get a true edge in Pearce. The Volunteers product had an impressive 19.5 career sacks over three years in the SEC and offers elite burst in a lean, long frame. The Falcons had just four remaining picks in the 2025 NFL draft so they sacrificed a future first-round pick to make this move up. They get a third-round pick in this draft to compensate but that’s still a big price to move up.”

It remains to be seen if any of these guys – and that means anyone at all in the draft regardless of where you are picking – can play. But, it’s still fun to read the opinions of others as fans cross their fingers with optimism while thinking, ‘maybe this is our year.’ We’ll all find out together.