Atlanta Falcons Announce Michael Penix Jr. Status Ahead of Dolphins Preseason Finale

The Atlanta Falcons, like every other NFL team, are set to conclude their preseason schedule this weekend. The Falcons will take on the Miami Dolphins on Friday evening (at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL).

Atlanta is 1-1 in preseason games thus far, but the Falcons still have a huge question mark surrounding their starting quarterback before they open up the 2026 season.

After many thought that Tua Tagovailoa would be the Week 1 option, his play has been very underwhelming, and the reports around Michael Penix Jr. have been promising over the past week or so.

On Wednesday, August 26, the Falcons revealed Penix Jr.’s status in the preseason finale against the Dolphins.

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Michael Penix Jr. Won’t Suit Up for Preseason Finale

According to multiple reports, Michael Penix Jr. will not play against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason finale.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via his X account by writing:

“Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr will not play in Friday night’s preseason finale vs the Miami Dolphins, per HC Kevin Stefanski.”

Kevin Stefanski noted that Penix Jr. just got back to team drills, and the coaching staff wants to continue his progression naturally.

While the reports surrounding Michael Penix Jr. remain promising, the Falcons have made no announcement on who their starting QB will be when they open the 2026 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 13.

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More on Michael Penix Jr. Career/Injury

Halfway through the 2025 season, Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL. His sports doctor has revealed that his ACL is stronger than ever and should have no issues holding up, but the last hurdle that Penix Jr. needs to clear before being considered as the Falcons’ starting QB is being hit, which is obviously a big hurdle.

After the Falcons selected Penix with a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he has made 12 starts over the past two seasons.

He holds a QB record of 4-8, and has a 59.7% completion rate with 2757 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Penix Jr. was named the starter for the 2025 season, but Atlanta went 3-6 in its first nine games before Kirk Cousins took over for the rest of the campaign.

A lot of Falcons fans were hoping to see Michael Penix Jr. in preseason action because it could have been a telltale sign that he would be good to go for Week 1.