Green Bay Packers GM Reveals Alarming Reality Surrounding Josh Jacobs Suspension Chances

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 09: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers participates in drills during the Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp at Don Hutson Center on June 09, 2026 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
There is a possibility that the Green Bay Packers will be without star running back Josh Jacobs to start the season due to a suspension.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has also been on record stating he believes the NFL will hand Jacobs a suspension before the 2026 season begins.
“Adam Schefter believes that #Packers RB Josh Jacobs may still face discipline from the NFL stemming from his offseason arrest in which he was accused of domestic abuse. Schefter says if any suspension will be handed it out would likely come before the start of the season.”
On Wednesday, during training camp, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst revealed the alarming reality of a potential Josh Jacobs suspension.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Time is ticking as the NFL season is under three weeks away, so a Josh Jacobs suspension could be imminent.
“Brian Gutekunst said they’ve been preparing for scenario of Josh Jacobs being suspended, just to cover all their bases in case that happens. He’s confident in the RB room behind Jacobs but doesn’t rule out an additional move. Said they’ll tackle that if/when something happens.”
“I’m pretty confident we can sustain it,” Gutekunst said. “That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t do that, but yeah, we’ll deal with that when that comes. But we’ve obviously been prepared for that in case that happens. At the same time, I feel really good about the guys we got in that room, and I think we can survive that and kill it.”
Josh Jacobs is also dealing with a nagging injury, but he participated in team drills this week, and the injury itself isn’t expected to keep Jacobs sidelined for Week 1.
There is a possibility that the Green Bay Packers will be without star running back Josh Jacobs to start the season due to a suspension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has also been on record stating he believes the NFL will hand Jacobs a suspension before the 2026 season begins. @GBPTrevor wrote (earlier this month): “Adam Schefter […]
Green Bay Packers GM Reveals Alarming Reality Surrounding Josh Jacobs Suspension Chances