Hi, Subscriber

Green Bay Packers GM Reveals Alarming Reality Surrounding Josh Jacobs Suspension Chances

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp
Getty
ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 09: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers participates in drills during the Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp at Don Hutson Center on June 09, 2026 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

There is a possibility that the Green Bay Packers will be without star running back Josh Jacobs to start the season due to a suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has also been on record stating he believes the NFL will hand Jacobs a suspension before the 2026 season begins.

@GBPTrevor wrote (earlier this month):

“Adam Schefter believes that #Packers RB Josh Jacobs may still face discipline from the NFL stemming from his offseason arrest in which he was accused of domestic abuse. Schefter says if any suspension will be handed it out would likely come before the start of the season.”

On Wednesday, during training camp, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst revealed the alarming reality of a potential Josh Jacobs suspension.

More NFL on Heavy: Green Bay Packers’ $18 Million Defender Floated as Trade Candidate Ahead of 2026 Season

Packers Bracing for Josh Jacobs Suspension

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Time is ticking as the NFL season is under three weeks away, so a Josh Jacobs suspension could be imminent.

@Mattschneidman, who covers the Packers for The Athletic, recently made the following post, which was a highlight of what Brian Gutekunst revealed to the media on Wednesday afternoon:
“Brian Gutekunst said they’ve been preparing for scenario of Josh Jacobs being suspended, just to cover all their bases in case that happens. He’s confident in the RB room behind Jacobs but doesn’t rule out an additional move. Said they’ll tackle that if/when something happens.”
https://twitter.com/UnderdogNFL/status/2092632050243162470
Here is some verbatim of what the Packers general manager said in his presser, per A to Z Sports writer Wendell Ferreira: 
“I’m pretty confident we can sustain it,” Gutekunst said. “That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t do that, but yeah, we’ll deal with that when that comes. But we’ve obviously been prepared for that in case that happens. At the same time, I feel really good about the guys we got in that room, and I think we can survive that and kill it.”
Josh Jacobs is also dealing with a nagging injury, but he participated in team drills this week, and the injury itself isn’t expected to keep Jacobs sidelined for Week 1.
More NFL on Heavy: Green Bay Packers Receive New Josh Jacobs Update Amid Injury Concern

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Green Bay Packers GM Reveals Alarming Reality Surrounding Josh Jacobs Suspension Chances

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x