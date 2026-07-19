Atlanta Falcons Named Logical Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Atlanta Falcons will be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on in the NFL during training camp because of the quarterback battle between Michel Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Whoever wins that battle will be Atlanta’s Week 1 starter.

Regardless of who comes out on top in the competition though, the Falcons could use an additional playmaker to help them out, and they were recently named as a logical landing spot for one.

Atlanta Falcons Named Logical Landing Spot for Deebo Samuel

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named the Falcons as a logical landing spot for veteran playmaker Deebo Samuel in free agency. Samuel spent the 2025 season as a member of the Washington Commanders after spending the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

At 30 years old, Samuel might be past his prime playing days, but he still has some gas left in the tank and thus could be a productive player in the right situation.

“Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has recorded just one season of 1,000 or more receiving yards during his NFL career. However, his ability to contribute as both a receiver and a runner has allowed him to top 800 scrimmage yards in six of his seven campaigns,” Knox wrote.

“. . . Though he’s never been a true No. 1 receiver, Samuel has been consistently productive when healthy. Even at 30, he can still be a quality contributor as a receiver and change-of-pace backfield option. Samuel would make the most sense for a potential playoff contender that needs receiver depth and is looking to lead with its ground game.”

Samuel caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns for Washington last season.

Christian McCaffrey Wants Deebo Samuel to Rejoin 49ers

It remains to be seen where Samuel will sign in free agency, but earlier this year 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made it clear that he would love to have Samuel back in San Francisco.

“Deebo is one of my favorite guys I’ve ever played with. I love Deebo. We all love Deebo. Our whole staff loves Deebo,’ McCaffrey said of Samuel in February. “All the players on the team love Deebo. There’s no question that he would be welcomed back. He has such good energy. When the ball is in his hands, you can see a lot of times the fear in defenses.”

It will be interesting to see where Samuel ultimately signs.