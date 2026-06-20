Atlanta Falcons Urged to Extend All-Pro Defender Before 2026 NFL Season

On Sunday Sept. 13, the Atlanta Falcons will open up the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before the season starts though, the Falcons are being urged to lock up a key cog on the defensive side of the ball.

Atlanta Falcons Urged to Extend Jessie Bates III Before 2026 NFL Season

In a recent article for ESPN, Aaron Schatz named one move that every team in the NFL needs to make before the onset of the ’26 season and extending star safety Jessie Bates III was the task for Atlanta.

Bates, 29, has just one year remaining on his current contract, but he’s still capable of playing at an elite level, as he demonstrated by being named Second Team All-Pro for the third time in his career last season. In order to keep the secondary strong moving forward, Schatz thinks the Falcons should keep Bates around.

“Yes, the Falcons had an improved pass rush in 2025, but safety play was also a big reason Atlanta jumped to 12th in defensive DVOA. Bates was a second-team All-Pro with 98 combined tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble,” Schatz wrote.

“He will be 30 years old in 2027 and should still have a couple of good seasons left. Bates has said that he wants to finish his career with the Falcons, but the team has not started extension talks with him yet.”

At this point, there hasn’t been much movement on an extension for Bates, but that could always change before the start of the season.

Jessie Bates Wants to Finish Career with Falcons

Bates would certainly like to sign an extension with the Falcons, as he previously expressed a desire to finish his career in Atlanta.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Bates said of continuing his career in Atlana. “I have a beautiful house here, a beautiful family. My family loves it here. Why would I not want to be a Falcon?”

But, if Bates doesn’t get an extension before the start of the season, don’t expect that to impact his on-field approach.

“I think every year is a one-year contract,” Bates said. “Things can change. People can get traded, get cut. That’s the mindset you gotta have when you’re talking about a one-year approach. Whether I had two years left on my deal or I had one, I would come in here and work like I only had one.”