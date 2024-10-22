The 10 Best Falcons Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have the illustrious history at quarterback that some other franchises do, but there are certainly some impressive, memorable names to have represented the Peach State in the NFL.

It is somewhat ironic, however — and Atlanta fans may want to close their eyes for this part — that perhaps the best quarterback to have been drafted by the organization never started a game for them: three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Brett Favre.

Although the Falcons have been around for just over half a century, there are more than enough competent starting quarterbacks to make this list a healthy one.

Check out our ranking of the 10 best Falcons QBs of all time.

10. Kirk Cousins (2024 – Present)

As the kids say, “Don’t @ me.” We are fully aware that Kirk Cousins has only played six games in a Falcons uniform, and we are also fully aware that under his offensive stewardship in 2024, the team are currently 4-2; atop the NFC South; and most importantly, watchable, for the first time in the best part of half a decade. Highlighted, of course, by a scorching 509 yard game in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Cousins may not have the games or the pedigree in a Falcons outfit as other members of this list, but he certainly warrants a place in the top 10 (especially given some of the alternatives). Expect Cousins to soar up this list over the next couple of years if his play remains at a high level, and he manages to keep 1st round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. on the bench.

9. Bob Lee (1973 – 1974)

Bob Lee was actually acquired by the Falcons from Minnesota in exchange for another member of this list, Bob Berry, back in 1973 — and only as a backup. And initially the trade paid dividends, with Lee leading Atlanta to an impressive 8-2 record in his debut season in Atlanta, coming in for the out-of-form Dick Shiner after the first four weeks. Lee was also one of the foremost dual-threat QBs of his era, generating 168 yards rushing (which was a lot more back then) in his 19 starts in Georgia.

8. David Archer (1984 – 1987)

Another mobile quarterback who was never expected to become the starter on the team. Although Dave Archer is now more commonly known for working the Falcons in a different fashion — as their color commentator — he was also the starting QB for two years in 1985 and ’86. While Archer was a competent passer, recording a combined 3,999 over his first two seasons, his best feature was his legs: he led all NFL quarterbacks in rushing in both of his starting seasons, and holds a combined 9-12-1 record.

7. Jeff George (1994 – 1996)

Had it not been for a highly publicized disagreement between him and former head coach June Jones, George may well have lasted considerably longer in Atlanta, and consequently would have been substantially higher on this list. Despite starting for five different NFL teams during his career, George did some of his best work for the Falcons, putting up career highs in yards, completions and completion percentage during his three-year stint. He also became the first Falcons quarterback to throw for over 4000 yards (4,143), and only the third to bring Atlanta to the playoffs, in 1995.

6. Bob Berry (1968 – 1972)

The Atlanta Falcons’ first-ever Pro Bowl quarterback made quite the impression on then head coach Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin back in 1968. So much so that he abandoned ship with first-ever Falcons starting QB Randy Johnson and inserted Berry.

Berry has a spotty statistical record with the franchise, both in individual merits and team accomplishments, going 19-28-3 across his five seasons, and never passing for greater than 2200 yards in a single season. Yet the strong-armed Oregon alum had very impressive big-play ability that kept the then very new Atlanta Falcons in any game.

5. Chris Miller (1987-1993)

The second consecutive University of Oregon QB to make it onto this list! Miller also led the team at quarterback for five consecutive seasons before being replaced by Bobby Hebert in 1993, and ultimately leaving for the Los Angeles Rams in 1994.

Miller was never an elite-level, upper echelon quarterback, and suffered through multiple losing seasons with the franchise. However, he did find success in 1991, where he brought the Falcons to a 9-5 record, posting a career high in touchdown passes in the process, before being knocked out by Washington in the Divisional round.

4. Chris Chandler (1997-2001)

The run of exactly five-year starters continues, and this time it comes in the form of deep-ball throwing Chris Chandler. Chandler had already had almost a 10-year career in the league prior to being traded to the Falcons but continued to perform reasonably well in Atlanta for a team that had been struggling in recent times.

The highlight of Chandler’s career came in the 1998 season, where he drove the Falcons to a 13-1 record and brought them to the brink of an inaugural Lombardi Trophy, when they ultimately lost to the Denver Broncos in the 1999 Super Bowl.

3. Michael Vick (2001 – 2008)

The only Falcons quarterback, to our knowledge, to have ever spent substantial time in prison, Michael Vick’s professional career was marred by well-known off-the-field issues. However, Vick was not only a weapon on the field, but a true pioneer of the modern day dual-threat quarterback (and perhaps the greatest ever Madden player), who paved the ways for current dynamic stars Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts — to name but a few. The ex-Virginia Tech standout had some of his best years of his career in Atlanta, making three Pro Bowls and reaching the playoffs twice during his time with the Falcons.

2. Steve Bartkowski (1975-1985)

The second most tenured Atlanta Falcons quarterback on this list, behind only the (somewhat obvious) No. 1 QB. Despite coming in with an already substantial pedigree, Bartkowski’s story is truly one of resilience. After being drafted No. 1 overall in 1975 by the Falcons, knee injuries in 1976 threatened to derail his promising career. Yet, even after being benched in the pre-season in 1978, Bartkowski managed to re-assert himself as the starter and held the quarterback position for the next seven years, reaching the Pro Bowl twice and leading the NFL in both passing touchdowns and passer rating in separate seasons.

1. Matt Ryan (2008-2021)

Quite honestly, the only player that deserves this No. 1 spot. Although Ryan’s career never yielded the elusive Lombardi Trophy that it perhaps warranted, the former No. 3 overall pick was routinely a Top 12 quarterback during his time in the NFL, culminating with a defeat in the 2017 Super Bowl in the most spectacular fashion against the New England Patriots. The league MVP and four-time Pro Bowler holds essentially every meaningful QB franchise record — and almost all by some margin, including completions, yards and touchdown passes. He is the clear GOAT of Falcons quarterbacks, and for some, perhaps even a Hall of Famer.

