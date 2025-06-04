Bijan Robinson Opens Up About Off Field Relationship With Head Coach, Trip To Hometown And More

Bijan Robinson entered the Atlanta Falcons’ world two seasons ago as a top ten draft pick. Finishing with just under 1,000 yards as a rookie, and just under 1,500 yards in his second season, Bijan is a super star in the making. As such, head coach Raheem Morris spent a portion of his offseason strengthening the bond between him and Bijan.

On Tuesday, ESPN published an article detailing the relationship the two have built, highlighted by a trip to Morris’ hometown to watch Gervonta “Tank” Davis box.

“It was sick, man,” Robinson said Monday. “Me and [Morris] got to bond, and he got to know who I was more as a person, as I did him.”

Bijan went on to say that Morris introduced him to his childhood friends and showed him around the area.

“And I’m going to tell you, I have a cool friend group, I think. But he has them dudes [that] are wild,” Robinson said about Morris’ friends. “They’re super funny, they’re super, super sweet people. But you can tell when they’re together it’s all jokes, endless jokes. And then you can just tell that they all grew up together. So that love is always there, and it’s just cool to see where he came from and who he is.”

“It’s huge,” Robinson concluded. “If you can build chemistry with your coach and if he can obviously create trust in you on and off the field, I mean, that’s huge for you as a player.”

Morris Speaks On The Relationship With Robinson

Though the head coach didn’t allow himself to get too mushy when talking about the relationship with his running back, he did provide more details on the duo’s trip.

“We were able to do different things off the field,” Morris said. “He’s come by my house, he’s met my children… We got a chance to actually go watch [the fight] and be a part of that and see that stuff together. He got a chance to meet some of my lifelong friends, and he fit right in and was able to be around a bunch of old people and watch the fight and have a bunch of fun.”

Morris also praised Bijan on his developing leadership skills. He says the 23-year-old is holding all parties accountable, from his young quarterback Michael Penix Jr., to the coaching staff.

Robinson Speaks To Media On 2025 Expectations

By all accounts, this Atlanta Falcons’ team is in the driver’s seat poised for a stand out season. Of course most of it hinges on the play from first year starter Penix, but Bijan mentions that he is looking forward to doing his part this season.

“Yeah I mean it’s something that we talk about every day like we know that we have to do it at this point like you know it’s not a want-to, it’s we need to because not only is everyone waiting for that to happen,” Robinson said when asked about a breakout season for Atlanta’s offense. “We finished sixth in the league, I think, in all purpose offense… that’s not good enough. There were five other teams that were better than us…”