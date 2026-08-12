Falcons Star Predicted to Be ‘Non-QB’ MVP for 2026 Season

When we think about the MVP award, we typically think of quarterbacks. To be fair, it has become a quarterback award for the longest time.

In the sport of football, there are many valuable players outside of the quarterback position. For the Atlanta Falcons, you can make a pretty clear argument for Bijan Robinson being the team’s best player overall.

In a CBS Sports article, Bijan Robinson has been predicted to be the non-quarterback MVP for the Atlanta Falcons.

“[Robinson] just signed a monster contract and he is again going to be the centerpiece of the Atlanta offense,” Jared Dubin wrote in the CBS Sports article. “With major question marks at quarterback, the Falcons are going to depend on him to carry the load. If he’s not the team’s MVP, something has probably gone very wrong in Atlanta.”

Bijan Robinson Ranked Number 1 at His Position

Robinson beat out Jahmyr Gibbs as the top running back heading into the 2026 season. The ESPN ranking comes from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

The All-Pro Falcons Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

“Robinson edged Gibbs despite a tight vote; the Detroit runner registered nearly as many first-place votes, but Robinson won with an average rating of 1.78 in the composite voting,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in an ESPN article.

“Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive said in Fowler’s article. “Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”

Over the course of his career, Bijan Robinson 3,910 yards rushing and 1,738 yards receiving.

Bijan Robinson Continues to Serve as a Box-Office Attraction

When Bijan Robinson takes the field, have your cameras ready. You never know what the running back is going to do with his speed, agility, and playmaking.

The team as a whole has a lot of good talent. The team Robinson and Drake London to multi-year extensions. Kyle Pitts will be returning to the team as well.

The quarterback position still remains a question mark as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are battling it out for the top spot. Health will play a huge role in who gets the starting job considering Tua Tagovailoa opened up training camp with a back injury.

Penix Jr. has not been fully cleared to practice. The Falcons have made it clear the quarterback competition won’t officially start until Michael Penix Jr. is fully cleared.

“The Falcons’ coaching staff has made it clear that the competition between Tagovailoa and Penix is not really a competition at all — until Penix is 100% and cleared for 11-on-11s,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article. “Penix, of course, is just seven months removed from left ACL surgery. While Penix might be on track and maybe even ahead of schedule, he still is not healthy enough to truly compete at this juncture.”