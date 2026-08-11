Falcons Add Veteran Tight End to 90-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran tight end Nick Muse to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

“The #Falcons have signed FA TE Nick Muse, who had just been with the #Lions. He spent last season with the #Jets, #Rams, and #AZCardinals,” Ian Rappaport wrote on his official X account.

Nick Muse was drafted by the seventh round Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

“The 27-year-old spent his first three seasons in Minnesota but appeared in just 16 total games and recorded one career catch for 22 yards. Last season, Muse bounced around a bit,” Matt Urben wrote in a Falcons Wire article.

“He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. Muse was signed by the Detroit Lions earlier in the offseason but was released by the team last week.”

Projected Starting Lineups for 2026

According to Falcons Wire, here are the projected starting lineups for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026.

The Atlanta Falcons also signed running back Trey Sermon to their 90-man roster.

Getting back to the playoffs would be a good start in lifting this franchise back into the right direction. Quarterback is the only position fans should have concerns about.

The quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa is one that has many eyes on it.

“The QB1 decision obviously comes down to health, but thus far, that hasn’t really clarified things as much as we would have assumed,” Matt Urben wrote in another Falcons Wire article. “Tua Tagovailoa opened camp with a back injury. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. is likely still a few weeks away from being cleared, but he left the door open to come back sooner than anticipated.”

Michael Penix Jr. Projected to Start

Penix underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL in his left knee the week of Nov. 24, 2025.

Before Michael Penix Jr. went down, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,982 yards during the 2025 season. He had nine total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Health will play a huge role in who gets the starting job considering Tua Tagovailoa opened up training camp with a back injury.

Penix Jr. has not been fully cleared to practice. The Falcons have made it clear the quarterback competition won’t officially start until Michael Penix Jr. is fully cleared.

“The Falcons’ coaching staff has made it clear that the competition between Tagovailoa and Penix is not really a competition at all — until Penix is 100% and cleared for 11-on-11s,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article. “Penix, of course, is just seven months removed from left ACL surgery. While Penix might be on track and maybe even ahead of schedule, he still is not healthy enough to truly compete at this juncture.”

Both quarterback have been splitting reps all offseason long. With a little over a month left before Week 1, we will see who takes the first snap.