Falcons Superstar Not Practicing Due to Contract Revelation

Training camp has officially begun and there’s already some superstars around the league not practicing.

Adam Schefter reported that Bijan Robinson is not practicing Wednesday due to ongoing contract talks.

“Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Falcons RB Bijan Robinson both are not practicing today. Both running backs have had conversations during the off-season about a potential long-term contract,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.

One of the biggest conversations surrounding Atlanta is extending the contract of Bijan Robinson. There’s no doubt that Bijan Robinson has produced in a significant way since being drafted in 2023.

The two running back notably not practicing are ironically the two best running backs in the NFL currently.

Bijan Robinson Ranked as Number 1 Running Back

Robinson beat out Gibbs as the top running back heading into the 2026 season. The ranking comes from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

“Robinson edged Gibbs despite a tight vote; the Detroit runner registered nearly as many first-place votes, but Robinson won with an average rating of 1.78 in the composite voting,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in an ESPN article.

The All-Pro Falcons Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

Over the course of his career, Bijan Robinson 3,910 yards rushing and 1,738 yards receiving.

“Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive said in Fowler’s article. “Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Albert Breer recently spoke on both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs receiving their due.

“Both the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and the Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs have lived up to their lofty 2023 draft slots (eighth and 12th, respectively),” Breer wrote. “The two combined for over 4,000 scrimmage yards last year. So as both players are eligible for a new contract, each is, rightfully, looking to cash in at a position where it can be tricky for a player to do so.”

Drama Surrounding Atlanta Falcons Early in Training Camp

Bijan Robinson has two years left on his rookie deal, but it is obvious he’s looking for an extension sooner than later.

In other news, the Falcons have signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush. The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with NFL journeyman Trevor Siemian after signing him in March.

“With Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. both out, sources told [Adam] Schefter that the Falcons are signing Cooper Rush to strengthen their suddenly injury-ravaged quarterback room,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article.

“Earlier Wednesday, Atlanta released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury designation, leaving undrafted rookie free agent Jack Strand as the only Falcons quarterback fully cleared for practice.”

Therefore, we have Atlanta’s best player holding out to start training camp and two quarterbacks who are supposed to be competing for the starting job not practicing fully. Not how Atlanta expected training camp to start.