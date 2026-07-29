Falcons Sign Veteran After Team Gets Horrible Quarterback News

Just when you thought you were excited about seeing a quarterback competition in the Atlanta Falcons training camp, you’re going to have to wait.

Due to some injuries, the Falcons have signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush. The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with NFL journeyman Trevor Siemian after signing him in March.

“With Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. both out, sources told [Adam] Schefter that the Falcons are signing Cooper Rush to strengthen their suddenly injury-ravaged quarterback room,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article.

“Earlier Wednesday, Atlanta released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury designation, leaving undrafted rookie free agent Jack Strand as the only Falcons quarterback fully cleared for practice.”

Tua Tagovailoa Out Due to Injury

The 32-year-old Cooper Rush spent his first eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Rush recorded 303 yards and 4 interceptions with a 26.3 QBR. As you can see, he was terrible.

It would make sense the Falcons would sign Rush after Tua Tagovailoa’s latest injury news.

“Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined with what the team considers a “flare-up” of an undisclosed injury, according to coach Kevin Stefanski,” Raimondi wrote. “The Falcons did not reveal the nature of Tagovailoa’s injury Wednesday, but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the veteran quarterback is dealing with a tight back.”

An injury walking into training camp is the last thing Tua Tagovailoa needed especially with the offseason he had with the team.

Tagovailoa has been thriving during the offseason while Michael Penix Jr. has been out. Kevin Stefanski revealed that Tagovailoa will be back ‘sooner rather than later’.

“This is the NFL,” Stefanski said in the ESPN article. “You can’t predict what’s coming.”

He’s right. You can’t predict some of the things that comes including the injuries the Atlanta Falcons now have to deal with.

Michael Penix Jr. Still Out

A partial ACL tear is one of the hardest injuries to come back from. Michael Penix Jr. is still practicing at a limited capacity.

Let’s be honest. The Atlanta Falcons knew what they were getting in Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Both have a very complicated injury history and have struggled to stay healthy over the years.

Tagovailoa has struggled with concussions throughout his career and Michael Penix Jr. has been struggling with knee injuries.

“Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has still not been cleared for contact as the team begins training camp in Flowery Branch on Wednesday,” Matt Urben wrote in a Falcons Wire article. “Penix tore his ACL against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, and despite hope that he would be good to go for camp, the third-year QB remains limited.

“Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed as much on the radio Wednesday morning, saying Penix wouldn’t be doing team drills.”

It’s now or never for Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Each one’s starting career may be on the line. Once they get back from injury, everything will be on the line.

The Falcons have the talent. They just need someone behind center.