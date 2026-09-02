Undrafted Falcons Cornerback Gets Dealt Tough Career News Ahead of Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons have largely set their roster for the upcoming 2026 campaign, but moves are still being made by the front office ahead of their first game of the season. Teams are continuing to fill out their practice squads, with the Falcons still sorting out who will comprise this group for them to begin the year.

One guy who initially was signed to Atlanta’s practice squad was cornerback Cobee Bryant, who spent his first season in the pros with the team last year. However, Bryant has now been dealt some tough news regarding his career, as the Falcons have decided to release him from their practice squad just days after signing him.

Falcons Release Cornerback Cobee Bryant From Their Practice Squad

Bryant didn’t hear his name get called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he got scooped up by the Falcons and flashed his potential during training camp last year. After initially getting stashed on the practice squad to begin the season, Bryant ended up getting elevated to the active roster, as he would go on to suit up in seven games (one start), racking up 10 tackles and one pass breakup during his time on the field.

While a new coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski took over for Atlanta, the belief was that Bryant would have a good shot at earning a depth role on the team’s roster. Instead, he got waived as part of the team’s final roster cuts, but he was quickly signed to the practice squad, adding another layer of depth at cornerback for the Falcons.

In a surprise twist, though, the team has decided to move on from Bryant, even though it seemed to pick up a win by bringing him back to their practice squad after he went unclaimed on waivers. As a result, Bryant is once again a free agent, giving him the opportunity to latch on with another team’s practice squad before Week 1 rolls around.

“The Falcons released CB Cobee Bryant from their practice squad,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Falcons’ Cobee Bryant Decision Turns Heads

Getty After initially making the Falcons’ practice squad, cornerback Cobee Bryant has been released by the team

Bryant’s release certainly registers as an unexpected move for a couple of reasons. Not only did he have experience playing in Atlanta’s defense, but he also was expected to draw some interest across the league after he got waived as part of the team’s final roster cuts. Stefanski and company must have decided to move in a different direction, despite recently bringing him back to town.

It shouldn’t be long until Bryant finds a new home in the pros, as teams always need secondary depth. Given how he went unclaimed on waivers, Bryant will almost certainly land on another team’s practice squad, but no matter where he lands, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him suit up for regular-season games at some point in the 2026 campaign.